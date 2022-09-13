ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Comments / 4

Related
WITN

Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Education
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Nash County, NC
WNCT

Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
districtadministration.com

School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately

Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Anonymous Social Media#Wral#Highschool#Wral News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault

CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Enfield police chief, captain cite 'hostile' and 'noxious' work environment in resignation letters

ENFIELD, N.C. — The police chief and captain of one small town in Halifax County submitted letters of resignation on Thursday. Enfield Police Chief James Ayers cited the controversy over the destruction of the town’s Confederate monument in his letter. In his resignation letter obtained by WRAL News, Ayers cited a "oppressive and hostile work environment" by town leaders.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy