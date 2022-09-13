Read full article on original website
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
Operation One Vote, Inc. hosting National Voter Registration Day event in Beaumont Tuesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation one VOTE, Inc. is hosting an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 1149 Pearl Street. The event...
Lumberton ISD officials, parents discuss school safety and security
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District held a safety and security town hall Monday evening in efforts to explain safety protocols and listen to parent’s concerns. It was the first of two scheduled safety and security town halls. The Lumberton Police Department, Mayor Don Surratt, Crime Stoppers...
Forum held to meet with Jefferson County candidates, discuss issues on ballot
BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November was held Monday evening. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont held the forum at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont. The groups joined together to hold the forum...
Newton community rallies behind volunteer firefighter battling stage 3 colon cancer
NEWTON, Texas — The community in Newton is rallying behind one of their own who is battling cancer. Shancey Bowman has been a volunteer with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department for six years meanwhile his wife has been there 23 years and is currently the chief. Bowman was diagnosed...
Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”. The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat
CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
'He wanted to live' : Vidor officer hailed a hero after talking man down from Interstate 10 overpass
VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer is being hailed a hero after her quick response and calm voice helped to save a man's life. Last week, the Vidor Police department received calls stating someone was hanging off the Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12. Officer Brittany Haley was...
Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10. Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
'We love you Jeremy Squiers' : Family, friends of beloved motorcyclist hold remembrance ride in honor of him
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community held a remembrance ride on Sunday in honor of a beloved motorcyclist from Groves. Jeremy Squiers was riding along Texas Highway 73 westbound in Groves on August 28, 2022. At some point, he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowns 2022-2023 royalty to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowned their new 2022-2023 royalty court on Saturday, right before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
'They are not alone' : Support group in Beaumont helps those caring for people who have Alzheimer’s, dementia
BEAUMONT, Texas — A support group in Beaumont strives to let those who care for people who have Alzheimer's and/or dementia know they are not alone. The Caregiver Support Group will meet at St. Anne's Catholic Church on every second Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first meeting will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Port Neches officer could soon be the 1st female police chief of a city in Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership, and the change could make Southeast Texas history. Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
