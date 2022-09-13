ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
12NewsNow

'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat

CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
12NewsNow

Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10. Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
12NewsNow

Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowns 2022-2023 royalty to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowned their new 2022-2023 royalty court on Saturday, right before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history.
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
