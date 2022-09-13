Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA to introduce new service to Buford Highway
Officials from MARTA recently announced plans for DeKalb County’s Buford Highway corridor that include arterial rapid transit (ART) – a new type of service MARTA is implementing in the Atlanta region. MARTA officials said ART uses technology to improve the reliability of bus stops occurring on time. By...
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
$1.1B Midtown Union opens with high-end offices, apartments, hotel
Midtown Union, a project by global insurer MetLife estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, began to open this summer along Spring and West Peachtree streets.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
worldairlinenews.com
Southern Airways Express to use the main terminal in Atlanta
Southern Airways Express started the EAS-subsidized Jackson, TN – Atlanta route in June. Because Jackson did not have TSA screening the flights were forced to arrive and depart at the Signature Flight Support FBO terminal at ATL. That will change on September 22 when Jackson will begin to receive...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
atlantafi.com
How Much Is The Average Home In Atlanta Worth?
Home prices in Atlanta, Georgia have been rising steadily over the last 24 months. In areas that used to have $10,000 properties just 10 years ago, gentrification has quickly shot prices through the roof. You may be curious to know how much an average Atlanta home costs in the current...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Georgia economy and workers entangled in threatened rail strike
NOTE: Word came Thursday that the strike had been averted. Click here for more details....
120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation
Affordable housing developer Columbia Residential on Wednesday held a grand opening for Columbia at Capitol View.
Atlanta Magazine
A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!
Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
CBS 46
Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note
CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta Magazine
What determines who gets a grocery store?
Late last year, the discount grocer Aldi began seeking rezoning approval to open a new store in the Cascade Heights neighborhood. Located just off I-285, the store would be built across Cascade Road from a busy plaza that’s currently home to Kroger, Bank of America, and other retailers; a Publix and a Walmart Supercenter are a stone’s throw away. Aldi declined to comment on the progress of store plans but, if completed, it would be the fourth option within less than a mile for local residents to obtain fresh produce.
