wxxv25.com
Crash on Old Spanish Trail in Waveland leaves one dead
A crash at Highway 90 and Old Spanish Trail in Waveland has left one dead and another injured. According to Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Aaron Childs from Pass Christian. Waveland Police Department officers were sent to the scene at 12:51 p.m. where...
wxxv25.com
Moss Point K9 Officer Buddy receives protective vest
Moss Point K9 Officer Buddy received body armor this week, a bulletproof and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from ‘Vested Interest in K9s,’ a nonprofit. The vest was sponsored by Brian and Lisa King from Connecticut in memory of Pascagoula K9 Exo, who died in June when he was shot while chasing a suspect.
WLOX
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
wxxv25.com
Swampgirl Glass Blowing offering individual sessions
Swampgirl Glass Blowing is offering a one-on-one individual session for guests to create a stemless wine glasses or tumblers all weekend at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. Glassblowing is a glass forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. Solange Ledwith has...
wxxv25.com
Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport closing overnight tonight
Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport will be closed overnight tonight so crews can install warning lights on traffic gates. The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route if traveling overnight in the area. Detour signs will be posted.
wxxv25.com
Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville
One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs PD needs help locating a suspect
Ocean Springs police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Randi Brochard is the last suspect of a 24-hour storage burglary who is not in custody. If you have any information about where she is, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading their app P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
wxxv25.com
Man sentenced for Biloxi carjacking and simple assault on law enforcement officer
Biloxi, Mississippi – District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced today that 35-year-old Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, of Perkinston, Mississippi pled guilty last week to charges of Carjacking and Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer before Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt. McCarthy was sentenced to 15 years for Carjacking and...
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
wxxv25.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s searching for suspect wanted for bond jumping
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance to locate Christopher Hoda. Investigators say he is wanted on a felony warrant for Bond Jumping. Hoda is known to frequent the Saucier/Lizana area. Please use caution and do not approach. Investigators say he is considered a danger to the public.
Picayune Item
Man dies in camper fire Thursday morning in Picayune
A fire that occurred on Thursday morning in a recreational vehicle involved the death of man. Picayune Fire Chief Pat Weaver said the fire was called in Thursday at 10:50 a.m. Firefighters responded to the blaze, which took place in a camper parked next to home located at 210 Dale Street.
dallasexpress.com
Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery
An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
wxxv25.com
St. Baldrick’s Foundation holding ‘Rock the Bald’ Fundraiser
You are invited to have some fun in the park on Saturday while also raising money to help fight childhood cancer. St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting a ‘Rock the Bald’ event at Bayou View Park in Gulfport. Tomorrow’s event honors children in South Mississippi who are currently...
wxxv25.com
Free expungement clinic tomorrow at Lyman Community Center
Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. In partnership with the Diversity Center, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will hold a free expungement clinic for residents of the Coast. The organization will be expunging misdemeanors and felonies as well as providing information on foreclosure. The event...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
