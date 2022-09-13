ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxxv25.com

Crash on Old Spanish Trail in Waveland leaves one dead

A crash at Highway 90 and Old Spanish Trail in Waveland has left one dead and another injured. According to Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Aaron Childs from Pass Christian. Waveland Police Department officers were sent to the scene at 12:51 p.m. where...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Moss Point K9 Officer Buddy receives protective vest

Moss Point K9 Officer Buddy received body armor this week, a bulletproof and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from ‘Vested Interest in K9s,’ a nonprofit. The vest was sponsored by Brian and Lisa King from Connecticut in memory of Pascagoula K9 Exo, who died in June when he was shot while chasing a suspect.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.
WAVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Swampgirl Glass Blowing offering individual sessions

Swampgirl Glass Blowing is offering a one-on-one individual session for guests to create a stemless wine glasses or tumblers all weekend at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. Glassblowing is a glass forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. Solange Ledwith has...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport closing overnight tonight

Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport will be closed overnight tonight so crews can install warning lights on traffic gates. The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route if traveling overnight in the area. Detour signs will be posted.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville

One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs PD needs help locating a suspect

Ocean Springs police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Randi Brochard is the last suspect of a 24-hour storage burglary who is not in custody. If you have any information about where she is, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading their app P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Man sentenced for Biloxi carjacking and simple assault on law enforcement officer

Biloxi, Mississippi – District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced today that 35-year-old Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, of Perkinston, Mississippi pled guilty last week to charges of Carjacking and Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer before Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt. McCarthy was sentenced to 15 years for Carjacking and...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
PURVIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

Man dies in camper fire Thursday morning in Picayune

A fire that occurred on Thursday morning in a recreational vehicle involved the death of man. Picayune Fire Chief Pat Weaver said the fire was called in Thursday at 10:50 a.m. Firefighters responded to the blaze, which took place in a camper parked next to home located at 210 Dale Street.
PICAYUNE, MS
dallasexpress.com

Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery

An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
wxxv25.com

St. Baldrick’s Foundation holding ‘Rock the Bald’ Fundraiser

You are invited to have some fun in the park on Saturday while also raising money to help fight childhood cancer. St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting a ‘Rock the Bald’ event at Bayou View Park in Gulfport. Tomorrow’s event honors children in South Mississippi who are currently...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Free expungement clinic tomorrow at Lyman Community Center

Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. In partnership with the Diversity Center, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will hold a free expungement clinic for residents of the Coast. The organization will be expunging misdemeanors and felonies as well as providing information on foreclosure. The event...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

