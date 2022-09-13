Prosperity Bank agrees to pay back more than $18K after improperly processing PPP loan for ineligible customer, DOJ says

Read full article on original website
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
beckersasc.com
Houston physician to pay $240K for claims of banking late mother's retirement
Henry Zaleski, MD, is paying $240,000 to settle charges alleging he collected retirement benefit payments intended for his deceased mother, the Justice Department said Sept. 14. From January 2007 to June 2019, Dr. Zaleski, an oncologist, allegedly received his deceased mother's Civil Service Retirement System survivor annuity payments, the Justice...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston doctor pays $240,000 for wrongful receipt of retirement benefit payments
HOUSTON, TX -- A 68-year-old Houston doctor has agreed to pay $240,000 to resolve allegations he wrongfully received government retirement benefit payments from the from the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS), announced the Jennifer B. Lowery. Dr. Henry Zaleski inappropriately spent funds intended for...
Click2Houston.com
Audit reveals oversight problems with Harris County rental assistance program
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A months-old Harris County Audit memo obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates reveals a series of problems with the administration of public funds in a Harris County Rental Assistance Program. The program was designed to provide relief to both tenants and landlords by paying rent for...
thekatynews.com
Republican Commissioners Force Reconsideration of Proposed Budget Intended to Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
Lower tax rates for homeowners and pay increases for law enforcement threatened after Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycott meeting to adopt budget. Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey dodged Commissioners Court to prevent the approval of the proposed County budget that would reduce the tax rate for homeowners and increase pay for law enforcement. State law requires a quorum of four of the five members of Commissioners Court is required to pass the budget.
Click2Houston.com
US post office in Stafford reaches one step closer to being renamed after late mayor Leonard Scarcella
STAFFORD, Texas – A bill designed to rename one U.S. post office in Stafford to the “Leonard Scarcella Post Office Building” has recently passed in the House of Representatives. With a final vote of 397 – 29, it is now one step closer to becoming official.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves new lower property tax rate for 2023
The Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to lower the city’s property tax rate. It’s the eighth time in nine years that the city has lowered the tax rate below the Voter-Approval Tax Rate. The proposed property tax rate is $0.533640 per each $100, a decrease from the current rate of $0.55083.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston contractor pleads guilty to bribery in bid rigging scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A 64-year-old Houston man has admitted to conspiring to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Abraham Joseph pleaded guilty to engaging in the fraud scheme for 12 years. Joseph was the owner of One Point Inc., a company located in Houston. As part of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston man sent to prison for tax evasion and bankruptcy fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A man who evaded payment of his income taxes has been ordered to federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. David Felt pleaded guilty May 9. Today, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ordered Felt to serve 18 months in federal prison. Judge Hanen also ordered Felt to pay $250,000 in restitution to the IRS.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Bail Bond Board renews license for one member of family-owned controversial bail bond company
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Bailbondsman Wisam Muharib posted bond for Jayland Womak, whose now charged in the murder of off-duty Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin. The Muharib family have been accused of taking less than 10% of the bond amount for defendants and putting them on payment plans. Even...
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Getting a deal on Sam’s Club, Costco memberships: This is how to save big as you commit to bulk buying in Houston
HOUSTON – Are you ready to commit?. We’re not talking about relationships or marriage or anything like that. We’re talking about Sam’s Club and Costco memberships that, while not on-par with relationships or marriage, do also have a great impact on your financial life. If you’re...
Click2Houston.com
Delayed: Mandatory maternal mortality rate data won’t be ready for Texas lawmakers in time for 2023 session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time, a state report detailing the latest data on how many Texans die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth complications will not be ready before the Texas Legislature convenes next year.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t want to be priced out’: Residents at Cuney Homes worried about new development deal
HOUSTON – Cuney Homes was first built in 1938, making it the longest-standing public housing in Houston. There are talks of revitalization and a debate is brewing on how it should be done. Delores Ford said she has seen her neighborhood change. “All you have to do is go...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
Houston approves $2M toward operation of new homeless navigation center
A building on Jensen Drive will be turned into a homeless services center. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) In an 15-1 vote, the Houston City Council approved an agreement between the city and a local homelessness services organization for the operation of a new navigation center in Houston's Fifth Ward. As...
Click2Houston.com
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
