Cherokee, AL

WAAY-TV

TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
ELKMONT, AL
Cherokee, AL
Alabama Education
WHNT-TV

19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻

It’s finally here! Spooky season means pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and house-sized skeletons are everywhere. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes, going to orchards, festivals and hayrides are all great fall activities, but real Halloween fans want the scary stuff. News 19 has compiled a list of 19 haunts that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Search Continues for Decatur Woman

Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

