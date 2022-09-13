Read full article on original website
Mars Hill to close Colbert preschool campus after 2022-23 school year
The preschool program at Mars Hill Bible School's Colbert campus will close after the 2022-23 school year.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
WAAY-TV
TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old
On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
WHNT-TV
19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻
It’s finally here! Spooky season means pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and house-sized skeletons are everywhere. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes, going to orchards, festivals and hayrides are all great fall activities, but real Halloween fans want the scary stuff. News 19 has compiled a list of 19 haunts that...
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
WHNT-TV
Search Continues for Decatur Woman
Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gets funding for new monitoring technology
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office & Correctional Facility has been granted funding for new technology it can use to monitor inmates in the jail.
Longtime Decatur coach has Red Raiders at 4-0 for first time in 12 years
Jere Adcock has started his 27th season as head football coach at Decatur High School with a 4-0 record. It’s the seventh time in his years as boss in the River City that the Red Raiders have won their first four games, the last time coming in 2010. Decatur...
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Jason Isbell returns to Shoals to promote music festival
Jason Isbell, a Grammy Award-winning artist, and Shoals native, held a press conference Wednesday in Florence to talk about his upcoming music festival, ShoalsFest.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
WAFF
Lauderdale County official seeks more equitable animal control solution for county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County is currently without an animal control officer. The Sheriff’s Office currently responds to any animal control issues with deputies on duty. Cheryl Jones with Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services says this solution favors those within city limits. “We currently share the shelter, but it’s not...
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
2-year-old child hit by SUV in Moulton
A two-year-old child was struck by a car in Moulton on Wednesday morning.
