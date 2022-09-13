ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately

By Keenan Willard, WRAL eastern North Carolina reporter
WRAL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 78

TheLadyMagic
2d ago

no it falls squarely on the parents that refused to raise their sons. and you need to come out of the dark ages. it would not matter if a girl walked around Buck Bone naked, if she doesn't want to be violated she doesn't want to be violated. and if she's violated the violation is solely on the person that violated her. you're saying that your sons are too ignorant and stupid to be taught they just because they see it they can't have it? are you too stupid to teach them that? and this goes for all violations because most violations are with minors, and it's irrelevant what they have on.the problem is with the sexual behaviors of predators

Reply(2)
39
Amy Garofalo
2d ago

It is not up to the schools to parent these kids! The parents need to be held accountable for their lack of control of their kids and their actions! If these school officials have been told who is making these threats, then they should have turned him/them in to the police along with the parents! Once again the government can be thanked for parents abdication of their parenting duties when they took their ability to discipline and spank their kids decades ago! I spanked and disciplined my kids and spanked them and they knew I meant business when I grabbed my belt!

Reply(1)
21
Elizabeth Mitchell
2d ago

no the responsibility falls on the parents...teach your sons to respect women and your girls to dress appropriately...

Reply(3)
44
Related
FOX8 News

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Education
County
Nash County, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
districtadministration.com

School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately

Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault

CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#School Principal#Online Harassment#Highschool#Wral News
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
WRAL

Enfield police chief, captain cite 'hostile' and 'noxious' work environment in resignation letters

ENFIELD, N.C. — The police chief and captain of one small town in Halifax County submitted letters of resignation on Thursday. Enfield Police Chief James Ayers cited the controversy over the destruction of the town’s Confederate monument in his letter. In his resignation letter obtained by WRAL News, Ayers cited a "oppressive and hostile work environment" by town leaders.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

After resignations, Enfield has shifts with no police officer available

ENFIELD, N.C. — Residents looking for a police officer in the Halifax County town of Enfield may find no one available. A series of resignations has the town’s force so short-staffed that some day shifts may simply go uncovered. Emails obtained by WRAL News show Enfield won't have a single police officer working weekdays until at least October.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

Employee of Bull City United arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham County employee whose role is to help people turn away from criminal activity is now charged with crimes herself. Court documents show Nicole Taybron was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Taybron’s arrest comes only days after she was hired as an...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy