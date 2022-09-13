There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO