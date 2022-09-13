Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg invites public comment on Smith Creek Action Plan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Efforts to clean the Chesapeake Bay continues. Harrisonburg has asked for public input on the Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Plan. TMDL calculated the amount of bacteria and sediment a waterway can handle. This plan aimed to reduce pollutants like bacteria and solid waste in...
WHSV
HCPS Director of Technology talks cyberattack prevention
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At K-12 schools across the United States, loads of data are stored in online systems, and that means there is always potential or hackers to get that information. Kevin Perkins is in his first year as Director of Technology for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and says...
WHSV
Augusta County set to host public information session on courthouse
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host a public information session on the courthouse and upcoming referendum on Thursday, Sept. 22. The forum will be held in the main boardroom at the Government Center in Verona, and it’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The presentation will include information on both proposals - the one for a courthouse in Verona and in Staunton.
royalexaminer.com
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
WHSV
Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
WHSV
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
q101online.com
City council votes on townhouses
Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to approve a request to subdivide over three acres of land into townhomes in the 600 block of Pear Street. Director of Planning and Community Development Adam Fletcher explained to council that the plan is to preliminarily subdivide the property into 33 townhomes. Fletcher added...
WHSV
Candidate forum held for upcoming Staunton elections
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Staunton community met downtown for a candidate forum for the open seat(s) in congress, on the school board and city council. There are three seats open on both the school board and city council, qualified candidates are listed here. The topics included a...
WHSV
Mayor proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many across the United States recognized the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last week, Mayor Andrea Oakes proclaimed the same in the city of Staunton at their city council meeting. “It’s a matter of being aware that childhood cancer is a real thing,...
WHSV
Northwestern Community Services Board to host Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Events
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month. The Northwestern Community Services Board with the help of other organizations will kick off a Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride this Sunday. The ride will start in the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion on John Marshall Highway in Woodstock....
WHSV
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will gather Wednesday night at Montgomery Hall Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a meet and greet. During this meeting, the commission will explain its purpose and lay out a timeline for its goals. Staunton’s Mayor Andrea...
breezejmu.org
JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population
There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Jail renovation, Brackney out of retirement, and more
A multi-million dollar renovation project for the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail will upgrade aging utilities and add new resources like classrooms. Photo: Skylcad Aerial. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts,...
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Potential delays on northbound I-81 due to West Virginia roadwork
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into...
WHSV
JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
cbs19news
Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
