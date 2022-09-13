ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school

The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer

The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Issues Letter to Parents

New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, Mark Bedell, issued an online letter to paren. ts, out of concern about violent and other disruptive behaviors at school athletic events. Mr. Bedell says that he understands that not all events are prone to disturbances and that not all students are prone to commit them, but he does want parents to talk to their students about the issue and he also issued the following reminders:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Controversy surrounding Kid Museum’s contract with MCPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCPS recently awarded the KID Museum with a nearly $2.4 million contract to continue their partnership providing STEM-based learning activities for students. The Parents’ Coalition of Montgomery County raised concerns about the extension of this agreement because the KID Museum’s founder is board member Dr. Scott Joftus’s wife. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims

WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore Times

Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students

Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Student rumor sparked false report of gun at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High, MCPS says

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to include additional information. A false report of a gun at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning, which put the school on lockdown for about an hour, resulted from a rumor among students, according to a Montgomery County Public Schools official.
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 16, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: The UpCounty Hub from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown. East County Hub from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spring Parc Apartments 17 Featherwood Ct., Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more

The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

