Southampton, NY

midislandtimes.com

Levittown students kick off new school year

It was a celebratory day in Levittown Public Schools as students and staff returned to their respective school buildings on Sept. 6 ready to tackle a new year of learning. Despite rainy weather, bright moods never faltered as students gathered with their peers and teachers and acclimated to their new routines. Sixth graders at Wisdom Lane Middle School, for example, broke the ice through games that required collaboration, while kindergartners in East Broadway Elementary School listened to stories on their first day of school.
LEVITTOWN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Surgeon, Nurses

Registered Nurse, Carillion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Perform required skills (assessment, intervention) according to guidelines, forms, policies and procedures. Develop care plan that demonstrates knowledge of criteria to ascertain residents specific needs based on health care problem(s)
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Recent surge at Freeport food pantry

With no end in sight to inflation, Long Island Cares’ Freeport food pantry has had a significant surge in the number of local residents seeking assistance. Long Island Cares saw a 90 percent increase in the number of people needing help feeding their families over the past year compared with the previous year. Freeport had the greatest increase of the agency’s five pantries.
FREEPORT, NY
The Associated Press

Heather Palmore, Esq. Named Corporate Honoree by Wyandanch Plaza Association

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Heather Palmore, chief trial counsel at Napoli Shkolnik, was chosen as the 2022 Corporate Honoree by the Wyandanch Plaza Association (WPA) for her outstanding service to the Suffolk County community. She was honored at the Association’s annual Art of Giving Benefit September 13th, 2022, at Colonial Springs Golf Club. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006097/en/ HEATHER M. PALMORE Chief Trial Counsel, Napoli Shkolnik (Photo: Business Wire)
WYANDANCH, NY
longisland.com

Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly’s Moves Forward

A plan to replace the Friendly’s restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam

It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
OCEANSIDE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
OYSTER BAY, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season

Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
greatneckrecord.com

Airbnb Faces Uncertain Future In Town

“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park

Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
