Read full article on original website
Related
midislandtimes.com
Levittown students kick off new school year
It was a celebratory day in Levittown Public Schools as students and staff returned to their respective school buildings on Sept. 6 ready to tackle a new year of learning. Despite rainy weather, bright moods never faltered as students gathered with their peers and teachers and acclimated to their new routines. Sixth graders at Wisdom Lane Middle School, for example, broke the ice through games that required collaboration, while kindergartners in East Broadway Elementary School listened to stories on their first day of school.
Schools: New Principal at Elwood; Student Wins Scholarship
Corey McNamara became principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, effective this week. He succeeds Carisa Burzynski, who became the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Babylon School District.
Hiring in Huntington: Surgeon, Nurses
Registered Nurse, Carillion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Perform required skills (assessment, intervention) according to guidelines, forms, policies and procedures. Develop care plan that demonstrates knowledge of criteria to ascertain residents specific needs based on health care problem(s)
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Civic invites public to ‘informal conversation’ with Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will be the guest of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at its meeting on Saturday at Riverhead Free Library. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. The supervisor’s appearance is an opportunity billed by the civic as “a rare informal conversation” with Aguiar for the civic’s...
Herald Community Newspapers
Recent surge at Freeport food pantry
With no end in sight to inflation, Long Island Cares’ Freeport food pantry has had a significant surge in the number of local residents seeking assistance. Long Island Cares saw a 90 percent increase in the number of people needing help feeding their families over the past year compared with the previous year. Freeport had the greatest increase of the agency’s five pantries.
Child Approached at School Bus Stop
A girl waiting at a school bus stop was approached Tuesday morning by someone driving a minibus and invited to board the vehicle, Huntington school superintendent James W. Polansky told parents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heather Palmore, Esq. Named Corporate Honoree by Wyandanch Plaza Association
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Heather Palmore, chief trial counsel at Napoli Shkolnik, was chosen as the 2022 Corporate Honoree by the Wyandanch Plaza Association (WPA) for her outstanding service to the Suffolk County community. She was honored at the Association’s annual Art of Giving Benefit September 13th, 2022, at Colonial Springs Golf Club. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006097/en/ HEATHER M. PALMORE Chief Trial Counsel, Napoli Shkolnik (Photo: Business Wire)
longisland.com
Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly’s Moves Forward
A plan to replace the Friendly’s restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter
The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
Turtle Bar Crawl to benefit New York Marine Rescue Center￼
Enjoy a bar crawl and support the Cold Stunned Sea Turtle program of the NY Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. The crawl will be start at Long Ireland Beer Company at 2 p.m., then travel to Übergeek Brewing Company, Tradewinds, North Fork Brewing Company and finally Peconic County Brewing at 6 p.m.
Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season
Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
greatneckrecord.com
Airbnb Faces Uncertain Future In Town
“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”
greaterlongisland.com
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
Riverhead Community Blood Drive takes place Tuesday at Riverhead Fire Department
Donate blood and save lives on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters on Roanoke Avenue. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 1(800)933-2566 or by visiting the New York Blood Center website. For more information about the event, contact Lauren Reichel...
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0