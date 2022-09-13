ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Law & Crime

DOJ Vows to Appeal Federal Judge’s Ruling Which Granted Trump’s Request for a Special Master and Threw a Wrench into Mar-a-Lago Probe

The Department of Justice on Thursday signaled plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling which granted former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master — and disrupted an investigation into the highly classified documents found inside Mar-a-Lago until that review concludes. “Notice is hereby given that...
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Washington Examiner

John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court

John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power

The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
The Associated Press

US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge’s hold, imposed last week, had impeded the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfered with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. It asked the court to remove that order so work could resume, and to halt a...
Reason.com

Justice Kagan Enters the Debate on the National Injunction

Justice Kagan was interviewed today at Northwestern Law School, and she addressed the national injunction. Here's the account by Josh Gerstein of Politico, which leaves no doubt about where she stands:. During her remarks on Wednesday in a conversation with Northwestern Law Dean Hari Osofsky, Kagan took a notably hostile...
