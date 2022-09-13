Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing
A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”. Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation...
Federal judge rejects Oath Keepers leader's last-minute effort to delay trial and fire attorneys
A federal judge rejected Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes' efforts to fire his two attorneys and delay his weeks-away trial for seditious conspiracy relating to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, telling the leader there was no "legitimate reason" to make the eleventh-hour change.
DOJ Vows to Appeal Federal Judge’s Ruling Which Granted Trump’s Request for a Special Master and Threw a Wrench into Mar-a-Lago Probe
The Department of Justice on Thursday signaled plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling which granted former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master — and disrupted an investigation into the highly classified documents found inside Mar-a-Lago until that review concludes. “Notice is hereby given that...
Peter Navarro Failed to Make Even a ‘Colorable’ Case of Selective Prosecution, Federal Judge Finds
Former White House advisor Peter Navarro lost his request to hunt for evidence of selective prosecution on Monday, as a federal judge found he lacked even a “colorable” claim to build his case. In June, federal authorities arrested Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress. The FBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Media figures promote conspiracy that judge who postponed Trump DOJ investigation is doing ‘Trump’s bidding’
Liberal media figures were outraged after news broke Monday that a federal judge allowed former President Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review the records seized in the FBI raid against the former president. The most alarming piece for liberals, however, was U.S. District Judge Aileen...
"Lordy there are pics”: Legal experts say Trump lawyers may need their own lawyers after DOJ filing
The Justice Department on Tuesday said in a filing that former President Donald Trump and his legal team "likely" tried to conceal classified documents after being hit with a grand jury subpoena. The 36-page filing, which came in response to Trump's dubious request to appoint a special master to review...
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court
John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Object To DOJ's Proposed Special Master Candidates For... Uh, REASONS
After a morning spent implying that Donald Trump could designate highly classified documents as personal and toss them in his suitcase on the way out of the White House, the former president’s lawyers continued their streak of being weird as shit about everything. In their latest bizarro filing, they...
Trump-hyped special counsel John Durham ends “deep state” probe with a whimper: report
Special Counsel John Durham arrives for trial at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) The Durham probe into the federal government's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's contacts with Russian agents is ending with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge’s hold, imposed last week, had impeded the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfered with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. It asked the court to remove that order so work could resume, and to halt a...
Justice Kagan Enters the Debate on the National Injunction
Justice Kagan was interviewed today at Northwestern Law School, and she addressed the national injunction. Here's the account by Josh Gerstein of Politico, which leaves no doubt about where she stands:. During her remarks on Wednesday in a conversation with Northwestern Law Dean Hari Osofsky, Kagan took a notably hostile...
Trump paid his new lead attorney an 'unusually high' $3 million retainer after others rejected him
Christopher M. Kise, formerly the solicitor general of Florida, has agreed to defend Trump thanks to an "unusually high" $3 million retainer,
Comments / 5