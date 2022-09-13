Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
cbs17
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
2 vehicles involved in crash on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
One car crashed into the canopy of what appears to be a car detailing business in the 5100 block of New Bern. Another vehicle went down an embankment.
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
WRAL
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
WECT
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition. Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham. “Individuals responsible...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
WRAL
Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close
RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
WRAL
Fugitive from Michigan arrested at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police say a fugitive arrested Wednesday at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville was wanted for murder and parole violation in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, at the Motel 6 at 3719 Bragg Blvd. The Wake County Sheriff's...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Raleigh
Italian food fans always have a favorite go-to restaurant and dish. But, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone and try someplace new. If you live in Raleigh or just visiting, you have plenty of amazing Italian restaurants to choose from. The local chefs love to cook...
WCNC
NC man says hackers stole his 'dream car' from outside of his home using key fob signal
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thieves have figured out an innovative way to steal cars that only costs a couple of dollars and doesn't involve breaking windows. Newer, higher-end cars often use keyless fobs, which hackers can easily use to re-route the signal to a device in their hands. "I was...
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
