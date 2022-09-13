ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

riverheadlocal

Leslie Bates III, 50

Leslie Bates III of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, died on Sept. 10, 2022. He was 50 years old. He was born on March 27, 1972 in Riverhead to Leslie Bates Jr. and Phyles (Hobson) Bates. He attend Riverhead High School. He worked as a truck driver at Eagle Chevrolet. His hobbies included basketball, sports and spending time with friends.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead

SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Joseph L. Barwick, 47

Joseph L. Barwick of Adamstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Flanders, died on July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – BayCare in Tampa, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974 in Southampton to Barbara Jasinski Swislosky and Teddy Barwick. He attend Riverhead Central School District schools.
ADAMSTOWN, PA
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released

The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations

Riverhead High School’s NJROTC program has started the school year without any Navy-certified instructors or a department head, after its two certified instructors resigned this summer. The program will continue as the district searches for the two full-time staff members it has budgeted for, including a senior naval science...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Flanders man drowns at upstate campground

A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
FLANDERS, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: September 4

The wheels on the bus go round and round and will be wheeling on Tuesday, September 6 when school opens in Riverhead. Remember if the bus has its stop sign out and flashing red lights it is either loading or unloading students. After the stop sign goes in and the flashing lights stop flashing you may proceed on your way. Remember that this is the law and punishable by a $250 ticket. It is the law you must stop!
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck on Rt. 25 in Calverton Thursday: cops

A man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a truck on Middle Country Road in Calverton, according to Riverhead Town Police. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Scott Weston, 50, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, was transported by Wading River Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police did not provide information about his condition.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

