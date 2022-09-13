Read full article on original website
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Leslie Bates III, 50
Leslie Bates III of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, died on Sept. 10, 2022. He was 50 years old. He was born on March 27, 1972 in Riverhead to Leslie Bates Jr. and Phyles (Hobson) Bates. He attend Riverhead High School. He worked as a truck driver at Eagle Chevrolet. His hobbies included basketball, sports and spending time with friends.
New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead
SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
Joseph L. Barwick, 47
Joseph L. Barwick of Adamstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Flanders, died on July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – BayCare in Tampa, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974 in Southampton to Barbara Jasinski Swislosky and Teddy Barwick. He attend Riverhead Central School District schools.
Civic invites public to ‘informal conversation’ with Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will be the guest of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at its meeting on Saturday at Riverhead Free Library. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. The supervisor’s appearance is an opportunity billed by the civic as “a rare informal conversation” with Aguiar for the civic’s...
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Turtle Bar Crawl to benefit New York Marine Rescue Center￼
Enjoy a bar crawl and support the Cold Stunned Sea Turtle program of the NY Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. The crawl will be start at Long Ireland Beer Company at 2 p.m., then travel to Übergeek Brewing Company, Tradewinds, North Fork Brewing Company and finally Peconic County Brewing at 6 p.m.
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
Riverhead Community Blood Drive takes place Tuesday at Riverhead Fire Department
Donate blood and save lives on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters on Roanoke Avenue. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 1(800)933-2566 or by visiting the New York Blood Center website. For more information about the event, contact Lauren Reichel...
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
Family of Flanders man who drowned in Delaware River warns of danger from strong underwater currents in popular vacation spot
A local family has issued a grim warning over the dangers of water currents and undertow in seemingly calm rivers after the death of a 47-year-old man from Flanders who drowned in the Delaware River over Labor Day weekend. After a long summer season of working hard as a carpenter,...
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released
The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
Town Board to set qualified and eligible hearing for Railroad Avenue master developers
Riverhead’s transit-oriented development plan is moving forward. Town-designated master developers RXR/Georgica Green Ventures will be the subject of a qualified and eligible sponsor hearing on Sept. 27 if the Town Board authorizes the hearing at a special meeting Tuesday morning. RXR/Georgica Green Ventures have proposed building more than 270...
Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations
Riverhead High School’s NJROTC program has started the school year without any Navy-certified instructors or a department head, after its two certified instructors resigned this summer. The program will continue as the district searches for the two full-time staff members it has budgeted for, including a senior naval science...
The Addams Family auditions at Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre
Auditions for The Addams Family musical will be held on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pulaski Street School, Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre announced. Those interested in auditions should prepare 16 bars of a contemporary Broadway theater song — an accompanist will...
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground
A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
Around Town: September 4
The wheels on the bus go round and round and will be wheeling on Tuesday, September 6 when school opens in Riverhead. Remember if the bus has its stop sign out and flashing red lights it is either loading or unloading students. After the stop sign goes in and the flashing lights stop flashing you may proceed on your way. Remember that this is the law and punishable by a $250 ticket. It is the law you must stop!
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck on Rt. 25 in Calverton Thursday: cops
A man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a truck on Middle Country Road in Calverton, according to Riverhead Town Police. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Scott Weston, 50, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, was transported by Wading River Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police did not provide information about his condition.
