Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
100fmrockford.com
‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company
ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going. In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year. “Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with […]
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
$6 a gallon? A look at what locals are paying for milk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If the price of gasoline hasn’t been high enough, what locals are paying for a gallon of milk at some of the area’s best-known grocery stores could also put a dent in pocketbooks across the Rockford region. A gallon of top-brand 2-percent milk is selling for around $6, local prices show. At […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
How the Hub City is preparing for the potential railroad strike
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly all the items we purchase make their way to being sold in our local stores, by train. But in just a few days, those essential deliveries by rail may stop dead in their tracks. “We don’t know until this strike, how important rail is to...
Does This TikTok Trick For Chinese Restaurants Work In Rockford?
@rocketjumpWhy I only go to Chinese restaurants with 3.5 star ratings♬ original sound - RocketJump. TikTok is undoubetly one of the all-time best time wasters humans have ever invented. If you haven't ridden the dragon of TikTok, I would advise you to stay off of it, and just catch highlights on other social media platforms.
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Police: 6 Freeport residents arrested for planning to sell drugs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs. The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations. Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
100fmrockford.com
Another fast-food addition is coming to Loves Park’s growing restaurant corridor
LOVES PARK — The city’s corridor of restaurants off the interstate already has coffee, ice cream, tacos and burgers. Soon, it will have the meats. Arby’s, the fast food chain that goes by the slogan “we have the meats,” plans to build a new restaurant at 7270 E. Riverside Boulevard, just east of Sherman Williams.
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
WIFR
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
Six graduate from Rockford’s Workforce Development Program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six young workers were recognized for their hard work on Tuesday. Those who participated in the City of Rockford’s Workforce Development Program with LT Construction this summer received a special graduation ceremony. Most of them are now employed by local contractors after finishing their mentorship under a local minority contractor. One […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
rockfordscanner.com
Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Comments / 2