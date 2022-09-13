ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company

ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going. In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year. “Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Does This TikTok Trick For Chinese Restaurants Work In Rockford?

@rocketjumpWhy I only go to Chinese restaurants with 3.5 star ratings♬ original sound - RocketJump. TikTok is undoubetly one of the all-time best time wasters humans have ever invented. If you haven't ridden the dragon of TikTok, I would advise you to stay off of it, and just catch highlights on other social media platforms.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: 6 Freeport residents arrested for planning to sell drugs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs. The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations. Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He […]
FREEPORT, IL
100fmrockford.com

Another fast-food addition is coming to Loves Park’s growing restaurant corridor

LOVES PARK — The city’s corridor of restaurants off the interstate already has coffee, ice cream, tacos and burgers. Soon, it will have the meats. Arby’s, the fast food chain that goes by the slogan “we have the meats,” plans to build a new restaurant at 7270 E. Riverside Boulevard, just east of Sherman Williams.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Six graduate from Rockford’s Workforce Development Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six young workers were recognized for their hard work on Tuesday. Those who participated in the City of Rockford’s Workforce Development Program with LT Construction this summer received a special graduation ceremony. Most of them are now employed by local contractors after finishing their mentorship under a local minority contractor. One […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

