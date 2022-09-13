Hoffmanns adding helicopter tours at Washington airport

Read full article on original website
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
Washington Missourian
Washington wins Franklin County Cup Monday
Paced by the top four finishers, the Washington girls golf Lady Jays rolled to the Franklin County Cup championship Monday at Franklin County Country Club. “We left the course pretty happy today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was extremely proud of all the kids.”
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
KSDK
Hoffmann Family of Companies announce new plans for helicopter tour service near Washington, Missouri
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced those plans this week. They bought 10 acres of land that includes a hangar.
Merchants Bridge reopens after four-year $222M project
A celebration Thursday morning marks the completion of the rebuild of the Merchants Railroad bridge just north of downtown St. Louis.
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes including stops in St. Louis
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A potential strike by railroad freight workers is stopping some Amtrak trains in their tracks. The freight rail and rail labor contract negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. If a strike leads to freight rail service ending, then it would affect Amtrak's use...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
St. Louis among the top ‘Most Unfaithful Cities’ in America
It is the only Midwestern town in the top ten.
Washington Missourian
Washington tops St. Clair
After trading the first two sets, the Lady Jays took control on their home court. Washington (3-8) held off the challenge of St. Clair (4-5-2) in volleyball action Monday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Amazon workers protest in St. Peters Wednesday
Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend
PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis
From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Free cars for military families
Three military families received a special thank you for their service.
$800M beef processing facility coming to Warren County
Governor Mike Parson participated in a groundbreaking ceremony surrounding American Foods Group, LLC's (AFG) new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County Monday, September, 13.
Washington Missourian
Union to produce one more Farmers’ Market
After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date. A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.
