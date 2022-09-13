Read full article on original website
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Detroit News
Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured. The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
huronhub.com
2 motorists pass buses Friday in Huron Township; police to reach out to lawmakers on issue
Two motorists passed stopped schools buses in Huron Township Friday morning, and local law enforcement is saying enough is enough. “We certainly will be reaching out to lawmakers to see what can be done,” said Everette Robbins, director of public safety. “Enough is enough.”. A Taylor resident passed...
Detroit News
Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
Detroit News
Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony
A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
Spinal Column
Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting
Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
candgnews.com
One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing
FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
candgnews.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Warren
WARREN — Police said a motorcyclist died in a crash in Warren Sept. 13. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to the area of 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. When officers arrived, they found the operator of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Warren man, to be severely injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed in a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
Detroit News
1 killed, 2 injured in Fraser stabbing; police arrest 3 juveniles
Fraser — Three juveniles were in police custody after a stabbing Tuesday in Fraser left one person dead, two injured and forced nearby schools to go into lockdown. Fraser Department of Public Safety officers responded to an assault at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Garfield and Klein, according to a news release.
fox2detroit.com
Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Detroit News
Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man
Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
