Warren, MI

Detroit News

Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run

Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured. The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony

A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Spinal Column

Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting

Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
WALLED LAKE, MI
candgnews.com

One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing

FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
FRASER, MI
candgnews.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Warren

WARREN — Police said a motorcyclist died in a crash in Warren Sept. 13. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to the area of 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. When officers arrived, they found the operator of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Warren man, to be severely injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed in a press release.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by

The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 killed, 2 injured in Fraser stabbing; police arrest 3 juveniles

Fraser — Three juveniles were in police custody after a stabbing Tuesday in Fraser left one person dead, two injured and forced nearby schools to go into lockdown. Fraser Department of Public Safety officers responded to an assault at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Garfield and Klein, according to a news release.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

