Read full article on original website
Related
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
Odell Beckham Jr. went from player in 2021 to fan in 2022. The former NFL star is currently a free agent as he recovers from a significant injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. With all his free time, OBJ is spending it watching as much football that he can.
Dolphins’ starting tackles not at practice; McDaniel updates it. And veteran lineman signs
Dolphins starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson were not spotted during the media availability portion of Wednesday’s practice, putting their status in question for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins injury report: 9 players listed ahead of Ravens game
As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/veteran rest), right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) didn’t participate.
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
NBC Sports
Shanahan hints at how 49ers will replace Mitchell in backfield
The 49ers will have a new starting running back heading into Week 2 and Kyle Shanahan has an idea how they will determine who it will be. With Elijah Mitchell sidelined for approximately two months, Jeff Wilson Jr., along with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will be competing for the lead-back role moving forward. The club also signed former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier Marlon Mack to their practice squad. The head coach explained that all backs will compete for the job this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2
The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
MLB Playoff Bracket: 5 MLB teams on upset alert this postseason
Nearly every postseason, there are upsets in the MLB playoffs and this year may be no exception. Nearly every postseason, there is at least one postseason upset in the MLB playoffs. In 2021 alone, in the nine postseason series (four in each league and the World Series), five of the series involved an upset, or where the team with the lowest amount of regular season wins ended up winning.
MLB・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know
After Week 1 provided us with tons of surprises on the gambling front, we're on to Week 2 of the NFL season. If you checked out last week's trends post, there were a lot of winners you could have cashed in on! Teams that were underdogs of 5.5 to seven points went a whopping 6-2 against the spread (ATS), the under in the over/under hit in 11 of 16 games, the Buffalo Bills covered and won, and the trio of coaches we mentioned all covered — Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Tom Brady and Geno Smith also covered, as the trends predicted.
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
SF Marcus Allen Talks Miami Visit, Relationship With Jim Larrañaga
2024 SF Marcus Allen updates his recruitment
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0