ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said members of their SWAT team discovered hundred of pills containing fentanyl during a search on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Apartments. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 21-year-old Andrew Byrd was arrested during a traffic stop at a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Thief#Seafood
martincountymessenger.com

TEXAS SHERIFF EMBRACES LIFE OF CRIME

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sep. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eight-year career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas.
ELECTRA, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 16, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw. Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house,...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
olneyenterprise.com

Three arrested in Olney drug bust

A woman and two men from Seymour were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes on Sept. 4 during a traffic stop in Olney, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. An officer stopped driver Belinda Latham, 45, and passengers, Tony Cunniff, 42, and Roy Lee Mitchell, 53, at the intersection of North Avenue G and West Main Street for failing to stop at a designated stopping point, Chief Birbeck said.
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Seymour Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Seymour Road. Firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m. and reported fire showing from the back of the house, according to WFFD officials. The house was reportedly vacant and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Goodman is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Goodman is a cat who is ready to find his forever family. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy