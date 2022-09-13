Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said members of their SWAT team discovered hundred of pills containing fentanyl during a search on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Apartments. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 21-year-old Andrew Byrd was arrested during a traffic stop at a...
Wichita Falls woman murdered by man she met online featured on Oxygen
A Wichita Falls woman who was murdered 19 years ago after she met a man in a chat room will be featured on An Unexpected Killer on the Oxygen Channel.
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
Victim who fatally struck tree on 9th Street identified
#BREAKING Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing into a tree on 9th Street on Friday afternoon.
martincountymessenger.com
TEXAS SHERIFF EMBRACES LIFE OF CRIME
After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sep. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eight-year career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 16, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
newschannel6now.com
Memorial sign dedication held in remembrance of drunk driving victim in Seymour
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Today marks one year since 18-year-old Garrett Fogelson’s life was ended after being involved in a head-on collision with a drunk driver on U.S. 82 about 3 miles west of Seymour. A special memorial was revealed, dedicated to Garrett on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Meth paraphernalia found in 3-year-old’s bag at daycare
A Wichita Falls woman was charged with child endangerment after daycare workers found meth smoking paraphernalia in her 3-year-old son's bag, and both she and her son tested positive for meth.
kswo.com
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw. Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house,...
Police officer pastor seeks suspects in church burglary
A local church was burglarized and damaged overnight by unknown suspects. The pastor, who just so happens to be a WFPD officer, is asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers.
Man pours black paint on woman’s belongings and assaults her, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was sentenced in August for slamming a woman to the ground is back in jail for allegedly pouring black paint over a woman's property and then biting and choking her.
chickashatoday.com
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
olneyenterprise.com
Three arrested in Olney drug bust
A woman and two men from Seymour were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes on Sept. 4 during a traffic stop in Olney, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. An officer stopped driver Belinda Latham, 45, and passengers, Tony Cunniff, 42, and Roy Lee Mitchell, 53, at the intersection of North Avenue G and West Main Street for failing to stop at a designated stopping point, Chief Birbeck said.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both the vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of [..]
Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls
A pin-in wreck sent one to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Seymour Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Seymour Road. Firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m. and reported fire showing from the back of the house, according to WFFD officials. The house was reportedly vacant and...
Services set for local couple who died in plane crash
Final arrangements have been made for a beloved Wichita Falls couple as the community continues to mourn their passing following a plane crash on Tuesday.
newschannel6now.com
Goodman is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Goodman is a cat who is ready to find his forever family. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet...
