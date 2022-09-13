Read full article on original website
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Arrest made in February homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
WBTV
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
cn2.com
Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It was a painful day in court for the family of a young mother murdered while simply driving down the street in north Charlotte. In 2019, a stray bullet from a shootout struck Kendal Crank while she was on the way to nursing school. In court Thursday,...
fox46.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
mytjnow.com
Charges upheld on suspect found with drugs in Dalton parking lot
A suspect was arrested after marijuana was found inside his vehicle during a routine property check of the Dalton Hall parking lot located on Winthrop University campus on Sept. 8. According to the Reporting Officer (R/O), while conducting a property check of the parking lot, there was a noticeable smell...
Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Rock Hill
The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft and deputy-involved shooting incident in Rock Hill has died. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the death at a press conference Wednesday morning.
WBTV
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too. Lenoir police said this appears to be a random crime. The two men are seen on surveillance video smashing through the front door of Guns Too and grabbing what they could before running for it.
WBTV
Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people move to Charlotte every day so many current residents might not have been there nine years ago. But if you were, you’ll remember what happened on Sept. 14 in 2013. Jonathan Ferrell, 24, was in a car accident and was stumbling towards officers,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High
The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
WBTV
Man sentenced to up to 27 years in prison after shooting man in front of toddler in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man found guilty of shooting another man 12 times in front of his 3-year-old daughter in northwest Charlotte in March 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Jamario Clinton, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to...
