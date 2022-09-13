ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WBTV

Arrest made in February homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
WBTV

CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Vi Lyles
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
wccbcharlotte.com

Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
cn2.com

Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
mytjnow.com

Charges upheld on suspect found with drugs in Dalton parking lot

A suspect was arrested after marijuana was found inside his vehicle during a routine property check of the Dalton Hall parking lot located on Winthrop University campus on Sept. 8. According to the Reporting Officer (R/O), while conducting a property check of the parking lot, there was a noticeable smell...
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High

The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
