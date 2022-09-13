ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Weekend woes: MTA maintenance work to disrupt subway service to JFK

New Yorkers traveling to JFK Airport by way of the subway system over the weekend may experience some delays, according the MTA and New York City Transit. Late Thursday night, transit officials said in a statement crews will be conducting Hurricane Sandy completion work, track maintenance and maintenance work on the South Channel Bridge both Saturday and Sunday.
W42ST.nyc

Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing

Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NY1

Survey: 49% of Manhattan workers in-office on average day

Nearly half of office employees in Manhattan are currently working from their offices on an average weekday, a survey released Thursday found. A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 also found that an overwhelming majority worked a hybrid schedule. The number...
NY1

Proposed casino at Hudson Yards would face political hurdles

The Related Companies announced this earlier week its plans to team up with casino giant Wynn Resorts to bid for one of three downstate casino licenses. The proposal to build a casino at the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s west side has its advantages. There’s plenty of room to...
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NY1

First Latina postmaster sworn in at the Manhattan USPS

In grand fashion Friday, the United States Postal Service swore in its 46th Manhattan postmaster at an installation ceremony Friday. Wanda Diaz became the third woman to assume the role as executive postmaster, supported by nearly 4,000 employees. She’s also the first Latina to date. “As a carrier I...
