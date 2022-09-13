Read full article on original website
MTA open stroller pilot program aims to make New York City buses more accessible
The new open stroller pilot program would allow parents and caregivers to keep their strollers open on MTA buses.
NY1
Weekend woes: MTA maintenance work to disrupt subway service to JFK
New Yorkers traveling to JFK Airport by way of the subway system over the weekend may experience some delays, according the MTA and New York City Transit. Late Thursday night, transit officials said in a statement crews will be conducting Hurricane Sandy completion work, track maintenance and maintenance work on the South Channel Bridge both Saturday and Sunday.
New York City taxi fare, surcharge hike expected, but driver pay to go up too
Average passenger fares would increase nearly 23%, but driver pay would also go 33% by increasing meter rates.
globalconstructionreview.com
New York transit agency told to stop wasting money on poorly scoped projects
The overseer of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has told it to improve the way it scopes capital projects after it spent nearly $3m extra on an underway project to fix an issue that should have been been specified and costed at the outset. The Office of the...
Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing
Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NY1
Survey: 49% of Manhattan workers in-office on average day
Nearly half of office employees in Manhattan are currently working from their offices on an average weekday, a survey released Thursday found. A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 also found that an overwhelming majority worked a hybrid schedule. The number...
NY1
Proposed casino at Hudson Yards would face political hurdles
The Related Companies announced this earlier week its plans to team up with casino giant Wynn Resorts to bid for one of three downstate casino licenses. The proposal to build a casino at the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s west side has its advantages. There’s plenty of room to...
NY1
Morning Briefing: City Council to launch NYCHA water investigations; shelter system at 'breaking point'
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. September sunshine is in store. Today will be comfortable with mild conditions. It will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon. More nice weather is expected Friday. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. City Council to launch...
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
brickunderground.com
Need a lease guarantor for a NYC apartment? Here are three things you should know in advance
If you’re want to rent in New York City and your income doesn’t meet a landlord's steep income requirement—which is typically an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent—you may have no choice but to get a guarantor. However it’s important to know exactly what that means for you as the renter.
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
NY1
First Latina postmaster sworn in at the Manhattan USPS
In grand fashion Friday, the United States Postal Service swore in its 46th Manhattan postmaster at an installation ceremony Friday. Wanda Diaz became the third woman to assume the role as executive postmaster, supported by nearly 4,000 employees. She’s also the first Latina to date. “As a carrier I...
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
