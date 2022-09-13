Every death by suicide extends far beyond the individual, affecting each person in their community and leaving loved ones in a state of grief that is unlike any other. On Saturday, local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut created a place for anyone who has been impacted by suicide to gather in memory of those lost, learn tools for coping with grief, and find strength in connecting with other community members who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. This was the 10th annual Memorial Ceremony that the nonprofit has hosted, drawing nearly 70 people to join in communion on a picture-perfect day at 4 Eagle Ranch.

