Letter: Someone please explain this to me
So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?
Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties
Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
Letter: Dog trespassing tragedy
I painfully read the article regarding the dog trespassing that ended in the animal’s death. So this means I can shoot any dog or person trespassing in my yard? How about all the golfers trying to retrieve their balls in my yard? I can shoot them?. How about the...
Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain
Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument
Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22
This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.
Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week
What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty
As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.
Cohn Levy: How to be respectful of your Jewish neighbors during High Holidays
Summer ending marks the beginning of our cycle here in Eagle County, certainly more than Jan. 1 does. School goes back in session, traffic patterns shift, seasonal residents pack up, temporary winter employees are getting desperate to find housing, and sweatshirts are able to come out of hiding. Coincidentally, or...
Finding strength after suicide loss: SpeakUp ReachOut event helps the grieving find hope
Every death by suicide extends far beyond the individual, affecting each person in their community and leaving loved ones in a state of grief that is unlike any other. On Saturday, local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut created a place for anyone who has been impacted by suicide to gather in memory of those lost, learn tools for coping with grief, and find strength in connecting with other community members who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. This was the 10th annual Memorial Ceremony that the nonprofit has hosted, drawing nearly 70 people to join in communion on a picture-perfect day at 4 Eagle Ranch.
Meet Your Musician: Dave Tucker
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Eagle Valley Transportation Authority question makes the November ballot
Earlier this year, leaders from across Eagle County set an ambitious timeline to bring the formation of a new regional transportation authority in front of voters by the Nov. 8, 2022 election. And after spending the year working through the policy decisions that come with that formation, the Eagle County...
Eagle County voters will see one of 59 unique ballot styles
The ballot you’ll receive for the Nov. 8 general election will be fairly straightforward. At the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, employees are engaged in the equivalent of straightening out a plate of spaghetti. While the statewide ballot was certified Monday, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
CMAS scores give insight into learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Earlier this spring, the Eagle County School District — alongside the rest of the state — returned to a full schedule of Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS testing after two years of either eliminated or reduced testing due to the pandemic. The Colorado Department of Education...
