Ex-MTA manager who sold transit secrets gets up to three years in jail

By David Meyer
New York Post
 3 days ago

A crooked ex-MTA manager landed up to three years behind bars Tuesday for scoring $70,000 in kickbacks and a job for his daughter as payment from an agency contractor for insider bid-procurement information.

Former Metro-North Railroad contract manager James Berlangero, 64, was ordered to serve one to three years in state prison for “corrupting” the MTA’s bidding process to benefit himself and WRS Environmental Services, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Berlangero “misused taxpayer dollars and railroaded a contracting process that should have been decided based on free competition,” Bragg said.

WRS was able to win contracts valued at more than $10 million thanks to Berlangero’s inside information, according to prosecutors, who were assisted in their probe by the MTA Inspector General’s Office.

The kickbacks to Berlangero included $59,000 in cash, a $10,000 sponsorship for his brother’s race-car team, and the job for the MTA employee’s daughter.

Berlangero resigned from the MTA amid the investigation — then took a job at another state agency, the New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal. He was fired two months later for poor performance, according to state officials.

His co-defendants from WRS — Michael Rodgers and Thomas Willis — are awaiting sentencing.

“There is zero tolerance at Metro-North for the misuse of public funds,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement provided by the DA’s office.

“The actions of this former employee to defraud Metro-North and abuse the contracting process for kickbacks and bribes were unlawful, and I am grateful to see justice served.”

