Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Genshin Impact gets an anime series — and a dramatic teaser trailer
Hoyoverse announced Friday that Genshin Impact will get an anime series, created in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, Ufotable, which is known for creating popular globally anime series like Demon Slayer. Developers revealed a first look and concept trailer for the series as part of a developer’s stream on...
Polygon
Bandai Namco’s big One Piece RPG is out in January
Bandai Namco released a new trailer on Thursday announcing One Piece Odyssey, the upcoming JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on January 13. With an original story featuring character and monster designs by...
Polygon
How Overwatch 2’s battle pass works
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, the game will be free-to-play. Blizzard Entertainment plans to support the hero shooter’s continued development with multiple types of in-game purchases, including a paid, premium-tier battle pass and the ability to purchase an in-game currency that players can spend on items like character skins and new heroes. It’s a shift away from the random-chance loot boxes of the original Overwatch, and a substantial change to how new heroes will be rolled out in Overwatch 2.
Polygon
Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu is back in Like a Dragon 8 and a new spinoff
The next mainline Yakuza game, Like a Dragon 8, will be released in 2024 and will feature the return of Kazuma Kiryu as one of two protagonists, alongside Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga. Kiryu will also star in a spinoff game to be released in 2023 called Like...
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is that jacked-up sword?
The biggest mystery in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power since the show’s first episode has been the identity of Sauron. We know that the future Dark Lord of the rings has the ability to shapeshift in the time period the Prime Video series is set, and Galadriel has been relentlessly on the hunt for him from the start of the show.
Polygon
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
Polygon
The Wandering Village puts a city-building sim on a Miyazaki-like creature
Village-building sims often open in a familiar way: They task you with gathering resources to craft and build structures. This is why I told my villagers to harvest Onbu’s spike, which yielded 30 stones. It seemed like a smart decision at the time, except for the tiny fact that I hadn’t read the fine print, and thus hadn’t realized it would make Onbu trust me less. We were off to a rocky start.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors is getting a release date and a price increase in September
Vampire Survivors doesn’t quite have an official release date yet, but it does have a release date for a release date, and it’s getting plenty of new content to celebrate. The game’s 1.0 release date is set to be announced on Sept. 29, but players won’t have to wait that long for the bundle of content, which is part of a new patch releasing on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners boldly builds on 2077’s thought experiments
There is nothing in life more expensive than being poor. It costs more than just money; poverty requires spending the one nonrenewable resource that everyone, in one way or another, prizes above all else: time. It costs energy and willpower. It consumes hopes, dreams, and the chance for opportunities that could otherwise lift someone out of bad circumstances. Worse yet, it can cost not only your life, but the lives of your loved ones and those closest to you.
Polygon
How the first decade of actual play has defined the template
Actual play is growing up. Or, as actress and producer Jennifer Kretchmer puts it, “Actual play is going through puberty, and we’re having to figure out how to adult.”. The first recognizable forms of streamed actual play date to the early 2010s, fueled by the rising popularity of Twitch and YouTube. Search either platform for actual play tabletop shows these days, and you’ll quickly notice two things. One, there are a lot of shows to choose from — on one ordinary weekday afternoon, nearly 70 tabletop role-playing game sessions were streaming on Twitch, in a half-dozen languages and even more countries. And while the language, the system, and the stories may vary widely, the looks of these streams often share a common vocabulary.
Polygon
Whew! Ken’s not divorced in Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter fans have been pretty worried about ol’ Ken Masters for the past few months. After artwork of Ken’s new look in Street Fighter 6 leaked, in tandem with some grim personal news for Ryu’s longtime rival, things were looking pretty bleak. But the good news is that, despite conjecture and rumormongering, Ken is not divorced from his loving wife in Street Fighter 6.
Polygon
Board games are the throwback we want to carry forward
Those two seconds felt like an eternity as I sat at the kitchen table hunched forward in suspense, my future waiting to take form. I’d always dreamed of owning a sailboat so I could spend my days asea, enjoying an ice-cold Arnold Palmer with leaping dolphins in tow. On an accountant’s salary, the fantasy was within reach — even after splurging on a Victorian home to house my wife and twins. All I had to do was evade property damage during tornado season, cross my fingers that the stock market stayed afloat, and collect one final payday to pad my savings account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Blade Runner sequel promises ‘the next generation of Blade Runner’
Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that Blade Runner 2099, a new live-action series set after the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, is currently in production for Prime Video. This news comes nearly a year following Scott’s announcement that he was working on a 10-episode series set in the Blade Runner universe, with a pilot for the series reportedly completed.
Polygon
Indigenous RPG Coyote & Crow is a hit, and a new anthology of adventures is on the way
In 2021, Connor Alexander set out to publish the world’s first tabletop role-playing game conceived and authored by Native American and First Nations writers. In 2022 he delivered with Coyote & Crow, the core rulebook that underpins an entire RPG universe. The reception was positive beyond his wildest dreams, and he’s carrying that momentum forward into a new anthology of adventures: Coyote & Crow: Stories of the Free Lands is live now on Backerkit, with delivery set for later in 2023.
Polygon
Drifting Home doubles down on Penguin Highway’s fantasy and friction
As a child, moving to a new home can feel less like an adventure than like facing the destruction of the known world. That apocalyptic feeling should seem overly dramatic in hindsight, but Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida takes it seriously and gives it a startlingly literal face in his second anime feature, Drifting Home, now streaming on Netflix. Drifting Home’s elementary schooler protagonists Kosuke and Natsume are coming to terms with the loss of their former apartment building, when it suddenly heads out toward the middle of the ocean with them and their friends aboard.
Polygon
Cookie Run: Kingdom codes guide (September 2022)
THANX200MPLAYERS (2,000 Rainbow Cubes and 2,000 Crystals) The Disney collaboration is over, but to celebrate a growing player base, a new code has been added. To redeem your Cookie Run: Kingdom code, go to the DevSisters Coupon Page. You’ll need to have your DevSisters account name, which you can see...
Polygon
New Xbox Game Pass titles include Ni No Kuni, Danganronpa
Several Japanese favorites make their way to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday — including Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered’s Xbox debut — in a Tokyo Games Show-themed update to the subscription service. Additionally, over the next year Xbox Game Pass will add “a...
Polygon
The decade’s best horror film is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
Polygon
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong still doesn’t have a release date, but when it finally does come out it’ll also be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony confirmed on Friday. The game was previously only announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The original Hollow...
Polygon
She-Hulk’s fashion designer, Luke Jacobson, outdoes even the deepest Marvel cameo deep cuts
It may seem like every installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether TV episode or movie, comes with something to make fans go “Oooh, Easter egg!” But in its fifth episode, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have become the crowned monarch of Marvel Comics deep cuts. Ladies and...
Comments / 0