Human bones found after hunter spots skull near national forest. Investigation underway

More skeletal remains were found in a Colorado forest after an out-of-state hunter stumbled upon a human skull in the area on Sunday, Sept. 4, authorities said.

Detectives and a search and rescue team canvassed the Adams Park area in Routt County with cadaver dogs on Friday, uncovering additional human skeletal remains about a mile from where the hunter spotted the human skull, according to Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar.

The Routt County Coroner collected the additional remains. Authorities haven’t yet determined if the remains are those of Jacob Cyr, who was last seen in the area on June 18, and reported missing on Aug. 8, Scherar said.

Routt County search and rescue teams searched the area for Cyr about a month ago, but turned up few clues , the Steamboat Pilot reported.

