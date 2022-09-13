ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Human bones found after hunter spots skull near national forest. Investigation underway

By Brooke Baitinger
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxdh4_0hu9GWbq00

More skeletal remains were found in a Colorado forest after an out-of-state hunter stumbled upon a human skull in the area on Sunday, Sept. 4, authorities said.

Detectives and a search and rescue team canvassed the Adams Park area in Routt County with cadaver dogs on Friday, uncovering additional human skeletal remains about a mile from where the hunter spotted the human skull, according to Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar.

The Routt County Coroner collected the additional remains. Authorities haven’t yet determined if the remains are those of Jacob Cyr, who was last seen in the area on June 18, and reported missing on Aug. 8, Scherar said.

Routt County search and rescue teams searched the area for Cyr about a month ago, but turned up few clues , the Steamboat Pilot reported.

Paddleboarder found human remains in WA river. Now police need help identifying them

Remains found in makeshift tomb identified as man missing for 8 years, CA police say

Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Routt County, CO
State
West Virginia State
Routt County, CO
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Human Bones#Human Remains#The Steamboat Pilot#Paddleboarder#Hiker
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

32K+
Followers
763
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy