Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO