Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cannot carry out an execution next week by nitrogen hypoxia, the state prison commissioner disclosed Thursday in response to a federal judge’s directive to clarify the status of the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a brief affidavit...
Casey White’s attorneys argue death penalty is ‘unconstitutional’
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Casey White’s attorneys have filed a motion to bar the death penalty in his upcoming capital murder trial. The filing argues that a death sentence would infringe on White’s Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Current Alabama law states the jury...
EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes...
Wiregrass unemployment numbers dropping, state numbers stay the same
WIREGRASS, Ala(WDHN)—The Alabama unemployment numbers for August stand strong at 2.6%, not changing from the past three months. A gradual decrease in unemployment rates has stayed in effect throughout 2022, until hitting June. January 2022- 3.1% unemployment. February 2022-3.0% unemployment. March 2022- 2.9% unemployment. April 2022- 2.8% unemployment. May...
Medical cannabis license applications now underway in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Throughout the state many people have attempted to take advantage of the new lucrative business venture, even in the Wiregrass. Houston County has had ten applications for different medical cannabis business licenses. This comes almost three days after the Houston County Commission approved marijuana dispensaries to operate in unincorporated Houston Co.
Local health department warns citizens of upcoming flu season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around this time of the year, health departments are preparing for flu season which begins in October. With the month being about two weeks out, Alabama has already seen a number of lab confirmed cases popping up in the state mainly in the central part.
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at police with a rifle, according to local authorities. 28-year-old John “Cal” Stutts of Sheffield was shot and killed after St. Clair County authorities say he led them on a chase and fired at them with a rifle.
Big time warm-up coming next week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Football Friday is looking and feeling GOOD! Temperatures will be in the low 80s at the start of the games and drop to the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of them. Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect with morning lows in...
Arkansas man uncovers 35,000th diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas man uncovered the Crater of Diamonds State Park’s 35,000th diamond registered since the opening of the park 50 years ago. Park officials said that Scott Kreykes, of Dierks, has been visiting the diamond-loaded site for four years. On Sept. 6, he created another milestone in the state park’s history.
LaFayette police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery...
What you see is what you’re going to get!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
