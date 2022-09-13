Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Bill Hader in a Mask at the 2022 Emmy Awards Is Opposite of How SNL’s Stefon Would Have Behaved
Bill Hader wore a mask at the 2022 Emmy Awards, which he said is the complete opposite of how his iconic club kid SNL character Stefon acted during a pandemic.
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
RELATED PEOPLE
Slate
Jennifer Coolidge Tricked the Emmys at Its Own Absurd Game
After Ted Lasso won an Emmy for Best Comedy Series on Monday night, the show’s cast and production team rose and assembled behind star and creator Jason Sudeikis on the awards show stage. But no sooner did Sudeikis launch into his speech—“OK, here we go!”—than did he begin to sputter. “Wait, we just got here!” he protested, pointing down with one hand, to the spot where, it’s true, they had just arrived. “All right, we’re down to 30 seconds,” he continued, throwing up his hand in resignation. As he spoke, his co-star and co-creator Brendan Hunt, standing beside him, began mouthing a countdown.
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Elle
All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
There was a time when critics viewed television as entertainment’s lesser medium, but as more and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars have made the leap to the tube, that delineation has all but evaporated. And with more talented (and glamorous) actors and actresses bouncing to Netflix comedies and HBO dramas, so arrives a more sparkling red carpet at television’s annual celebration, the Emmy Awards. The 2022 ceremony saw a return to some of the pomp and circumstance lost during the pandemic, as attendants returned—after a mostly virtual 2020 Emmys and an outdoor 2021 Emmys—to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Ahead, all of the glitter and gloss worn by some of television’s brightest names on TV’s biggest night.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
Emmys Latest | Stars begin arriving on the red carpet
The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):3 p.m.“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.Early arrivals included actor and...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With Sparkling Jewelry
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's jewelry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's London service on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Markle and Middleton joined Prince Harry and Prince William at Westminster Hall for the queen's funeral service following a procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace. As a tribute to Elizabeth, Markle and Middleton each accessorized their all-black ensembles with jewelry that has special ties to the queen.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson For ‘Dumb Comedy Bit’ During Her Emmys Speech
Jimmy Kimmel admits to “maybe” stealing Quinta Brunson’s moment at the Emmys and offered her an apology during her appearance on his late-night talk show. Brunson stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday night and didn’t end up punching the comedian in the face like she jokingly said she would. Kimmel has been under fire for lying pretend-drunk on stage while Brunson accepted her first Emmy award.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Abbott Elementary & Euphoria: Quinta Brunson & Zendaya Could Take Home Trophies, Here’s What Else To Expect From Tonight’s 2022 EMMYs
The 74th Primetime EMMY Awards are airing tonight and we’re crossing our fingers for some talented folks in particular. This year’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of...
John Legend Drops a New Music Video to Celebrate His 9th Anniversary With Chrissy Teigen
Following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet Emmys date night on Sept. 12, Legend added yet another romantic music video to Teigen's filmography! On Sept. 14 — the couple's ninth wedding anniversary — Legend dropped the music video for his song "Wonder Woman" off his new album, "Legend." The song serves as an ode to Teigen. "I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today," Legend captioned a snippet of the music video on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me."
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
Jimmy Kimmy apologises to Quinta Brunson for ‘stealing’ Emmys moment
Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for “stealing your moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to...
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Responds to Backlash About Her Boohoo Collection
One quick scroll through Kourtney Kardashian Barker's social media platforms will show that she's has been embroiled in controversy lately, in large part because of her recent appointment as Boohoo's so-called "Sustainability Ambassador." But the 43-year-old entrepreneur and reality-TV star has opened up about her side of the story, using Instagram to release a statement about why she chose to partner with the fast-fashion retailer in that capacity.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0