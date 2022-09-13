Read full article on original website
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
Media Invite, Luncheon, Kick-Off Party Friday Sept 16 | Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Affinity RV, Tom’s Camperland, Findlay Subaru Prescott, and PC Enterprises – P&S OffRoad present the Kick Off Party and Media Luncheon located at the outdoor food court adjacent the Findlay Toyota Center (outside) on Friday at 11am-1pm and includes BBQ lunch provided by Colt Grill, cash bar provided by Founding Fathers Collective, and speeches from our presenting sponsors. Following the party, tour the event before it opens to the public at 3pm.
Ivory Pampas Grass: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ivory Pampas Grass! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A beautiful landscape specimen prized for fabulous fall flowers. The long...
24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend
The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott, Chino Valley High School Football Wins, Weekend Events – September 14th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott and Chino Valley High School football wins, weekend events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to...
Transplanting Iris: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about transplanting iris. Learn the best time to do a transplant and more. Also get the answer to the question ‘Do large native junipers need to be watered in October?’. Check out more of The Mountain...
Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule
Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
Fire Chief Scott Freitag, Brad Fain on Leadership, Dialogue, & Humility | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Chief Scott Freitag talks with Brad Fain to discuss organizational culture, community challenges, leadership, humility and more. Living a Good Life Podcast. For the first time, the Fain Signature...
Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
knau.org
Coconino supervisors approve funds for Flagstaff police academy
The Coconino County Board Supervisors this week approved $130,000 in funding for a police academy in Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department and other local agencies have typically sent recruits to training facilities in Yuma, Tucson and elsewhere in the state. But travel costs and schedules...
Prescott Valley BMO Harris is Open for Business
BMO Harris Bank in Prescott Valley is committed to remaining open to providing excellent service to customers. Its easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project. A little harder to find is access to BMO Harris Bank, which remains open to service their customers.
Yavapai County Library District Expands Online Learning Options
Yavapai County Library District has increased its online offerings with free access to thousands of articles, videos, and online courses. Library patrons may use their library card sign-in information to connect with the resources anytime, anywhere!. New databases:. Gale Business: Entrepreneurship, from Gale, a Cengage Company, offers an intuitive interface...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
Prescott Valley Police Reminds to Avoid Distracted Driving
The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind residents that it is illegal in Arizona to use a cellphone or an electronic device while driving. House Bill 2318 was signed into law on April 22, 2019, making it illegal to call or text on a handheld cell phone while driving unless the device is in hands-free made.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
Dancing for the Stars 2022 Winners Announced
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Dancing for the Stars 2022 event took place on Sept 9th and Sept 10 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and was a huge success! The Clubs are deeply grateful for all dancers who joined the mission of fundraising on behalf of the community youth and thanks to their dedicated efforts, a new fundraising record was set with a total of $465 thousand!
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He...
