3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
Did You Know the Tallest Waterfall in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires?
As we continue to approach the official change of seasons into Fall, it continues to turn into one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Berkshires. Of course, there is lots of exploring to do around the region during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout all of Massachusetts, since it is right here in the Berkshires.
Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
Berkshire County, What Toy Would You Vote In To The Toy Hall Of Fame?
It's that time of year again, and we have the finalists that may be going into The National Toy Hall Of Fame!. Bingo, American bingo is descended from a lottery game first played in Italy around 1530. Breyer Horses, I loved these as a kid! What little girl didn't? In...
Massachusetts Has Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Will MA Once Again Choose This Delight as the State’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
One of my favorite times of year is upon us and that's Halloween. I'm particularly excited this year as my daughter will be dressing up in a costume. She's two and wants to be either a ghost or a dinosaur. However, that could change. I don't think we'll do full-blown trick-or-treating with her but we'll definitely bring her around to a few of the neighborhood houses so my neighbors can see her decked out in her spooky costume.
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
A Work In Progress For Parking Fees In North Adams, Good Or Bad?
This past Tuesday the city council of North Adams approved a new events parking fee of $40 for the St. Anthony Municipal and Center Street parking lots. The ordinance was recommended by the Public Safety Committee to be implemented for events of 2,000 or more attendees at noncity events. I...
This Is How Massachusetts Residents Stole Cable In The ’80s and ’90s
The answer to our trivia question on Wednesday's show was "passwords". This prompted a conversation about how people continually share passwords to the various streaming platforms in order to get our fix of the endless entertainment out there. This then prompted a conversation about how we "stole" cable back in the day!
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
What Does Indigenous Peoples’ Day Mean To You Here In The Berkshires?
Indigenous Peoples' Day will be held on October 10th but the Berkshires may be celebrating it on the 9th. Although the day was still considered Columbus Day up to 1937, many people began calling it Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate the rich culture and the lives of the Native American people.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
Here’s Where You Can Listen to ‘The Josh’ This Sunday Morning
Another sign of the end of summer/beginning of fall in the Berkshires is the Great Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon. The triathlon has been taking place for over forty years and attracts not only Berkshire County participants and spectators but people come from all over the world to participate in the race. The race takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 and there's a new race route this year which you can view below.
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA
While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
