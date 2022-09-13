ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Did You Know the Tallest Waterfall in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires?

As we continue to approach the official change of seasons into Fall, it continues to turn into one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Berkshires. Of course, there is lots of exploring to do around the region during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout all of Massachusetts, since it is right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WSBS

Massachusetts Has Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Will MA Once Again Choose This Delight as the State’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

One of my favorite times of year is upon us and that's Halloween. I'm particularly excited this year as my daughter will be dressing up in a costume. She's two and wants to be either a ghost or a dinosaur. However, that could change. I don't think we'll do full-blown trick-or-treating with her but we'll definitely bring her around to a few of the neighborhood houses so my neighbors can see her decked out in her spooky costume.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Yankee Candle#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zillow
WSBS

Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts

It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero

The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WSBS

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here’s Where You Can Listen to ‘The Josh’ This Sunday Morning

Another sign of the end of summer/beginning of fall in the Berkshires is the Great Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon. The triathlon has been taking place for over forty years and attracts not only Berkshire County participants and spectators but people come from all over the world to participate in the race. The race takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 and there's a new race route this year which you can view below.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year

We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy