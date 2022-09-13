Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna Dinkins
Related
Warren Hills rallies to beat Mendham - Football recap
Luke Dugan threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Evan Mathew in the fourth quarter to lift Warren Hills to a 21-20 victory at home over Mendham. Dugan also ran six yards for a TD in the first quarter as Warren Hills (1-2) trailed by a point, 7-6. In the second...
Field hockey: Huff leads Princeton Day past Stuart Day (PHOTOS)
Jadyn Huff bagged the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Princeton Day to a 1-0 win over Stuart Country Day in Princeton. Princeton Day (1-4) stopped a three-game skid to open the season while Stuart Day lost its first in four games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Football: North Warren ekes by Parsippany thanks to strong second half
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, North Warren came alive in the second half with two touchdowns to capture a 14-13 victory over Parsippany in Blairstown. Angelo Fluri had 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Fluri started the scoring for North Warren (2-1) with a 25-yard touchdown run to...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Football: Tatis scores four TDs as Parsippany Hills runs past Montville
Julio Tatis racked up 152 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to lead Parsippany Hills to a 48-14 win over Montville, in Montville. Tatis ran in a 63-yard touchdown in the opening quarter which helped Parsippany Hills (2-1) take a 35-7 lead into the half. Anthony Feaster scored two...
Dante Viccharelli leads Pennsauken over Burlington Township - Football recap
Dante Viccharelli ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as Pennsauken rolled to a 31-13 road victory over Burlington Township. The talented quarterback opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Pennsauken (3-0). Viccharelli threw two touchdown passes to Khalil Ali, one for 15...
Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap
Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park
Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Norte Dame over Allentown - Field hockey recap
Ellie Marrone scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 5-1 win over Allentown, in Allentown. Notre Dame (2-1) led 3-1 at the half. Clementine Bowden posted a goal and an assist in the win, while Kalyn Rosica and Elizabeth Podell each scored once. Hailee Ladu scored for the Redbirds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell
Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Football: Lyndhurst notches first win of season, beats Secaucus
Roddy Morinho scored three total touchdowns in Lyndhurst’s 22-7 victory over Secaucus in Lyndhurst. Morinho scored twice on the ground and once in the air as Lyndhurst earned its first win of the year. Morinho opened the scoring with a 1-yard jaunt. The PAT was good by Cameron Werner.
Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest
It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
Football: Delaware Valley uses statement drive to defeat New Providence
Delaware Valley’s football team took a punch to the mouth on Friday night. What was a very comfortable lead had evaporated – quickly – into a one score game, and it came as a result of New Providence running the ball down their throats early in the fourth quarter.
Football: Rutherford knocks off Lodi for the seventh consecutive time behind Lora
Sophomore running back Nick Lora rushed for three scores in helping Rutherford topple Lodi, 44-17, in Rutherford. Rutherford improved to 3-0, 2-0 in the NJIC Colonial Division as it defeated Lodi for the seventh consecutive time. The Rams fell to 2-2, 1-1 in divisional play. Senior quarterback Van Weber connected...
Football: O’Toole throws five TDs as Rumson-Fair Haven rumbles past Wall
Owen O’Toole threw five touchdown passes to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to a 44-20 win over Wall in Rumson. Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Schulte nabbed his first head coaching victory with the win. O’Toole’s longest scoring strike was a 37-yarder to Nick Rigby in the second quarter. Rigby hauled in...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0