It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.

DEMAREST, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO