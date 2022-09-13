ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Warren Hills rallies to beat Mendham - Football recap

Luke Dugan threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Evan Mathew in the fourth quarter to lift Warren Hills to a 21-20 victory at home over Mendham. Dugan also ran six yards for a TD in the first quarter as Warren Hills (1-2) trailed by a point, 7-6. In the second...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Montville, NJ
Sports
Montville, NJ
Education
Chatham, NJ
Sports
City
Montville, NJ
Chatham, NJ
Education
City
Chatham, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
NJ.com

Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap

Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletic Conference#Highschoolsports
NJ.com

Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park

Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Norte Dame over Allentown - Field hockey recap

Ellie Marrone scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 5-1 win over Allentown, in Allentown. Notre Dame (2-1) led 3-1 at the half. Clementine Bowden posted a goal and an assist in the win, while Kalyn Rosica and Elizabeth Podell each scored once. Hailee Ladu scored for the Redbirds...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap

Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell

Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest

It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy