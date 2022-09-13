ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

Callaway flooding issues after the rainy weekend

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGB8l_0hu9DrqM00

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Over the weekend, the city of Callaway had a total of six inches of rain. A few places around the city are now flooded.

City Manager Ed Cook said he’s aware of two areas of heavy flooding. One is adjacent to the Callaway cemetery.

The city is working with Florida Power and Light to correct the issue since it’s next to a power line. The other is at the end of Lee Court.

Cook said the storm water pipe is too small and needs to be replaced.

2021 tourism boom continues into 2022 in PCB

Despite flooding, Cook said mitigation work has reduced the number of trouble spots from six to now just these two.

“The fact that we had six inches yesterday here in the city of Callaway and we only had two flooding issues and we don’t know of any homes that had water in them, we’re pretty excited about that,” Cook said. “We do not want water in homes. We don’t want flooding at all but those very very heavy deluges of water in a short amount of time, there’s just not a lot of places for rainwater to go.”

Cook said the city has been increasing culvert sizes, digging ditches, acquiring easements, and enlarging retention ponds to combat stormwater issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mypanhandle.com

Heat building and watching Fiona

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Isolated rain chances this weekend before warming and drying next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to another beautiful and refreshing start to the day across northwest Florida with temperatures mainly in the mid-60 inland and low 70s along the coast. Though, we’re in for a warm afternoon with temperatures topping out just shy of 90 degrees. There will be a slight uptick in moisture Friday and Saturday, resulting in a small chance for isolated pop-up showers and/or storms, primarily in the afternoon hours.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Flash Flooding in the Panhandle

Heavy rain has fallen across the area Sunday morning, and in some spots, up to 5″ of rain fell. Leading some roads to be covered with water. If you come across a road that is flooded remember to “turn around don’t drown”. If you can see the road you don’t know the conditions the road […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Power#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

TDC grants funds for Lafayette Pier damages

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lafayette Pier was damaged during Hurricane Michael back in 2018. Franklin County finally found the funds to fix it and reopen it to the public. The Lafayette Pier in Franklin County reopened for locals and visitors last week. The $27,000 project was fully funded by the Tourism Development Council. “It […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Callaway receives $1 million for road repairs

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted the city of Callaway $1 million for roadway repairs. City manager Ed Cook said the city is still behind since Hurricane Michael. This money will go to paving projects that stretch longer distances. The city will use a recent road study to determine the highest priorities. “We’ll […]
CALLAWAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

One local city wants you to help keep the coastline clean

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Oceans make up 70% of the Earth, and according to the University of Queensland, there are now said to be 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean, with 46,000 pieces in every square mile. One local city is hoping to change the tide on this grim statistic locally, and they need […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories

Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Buyout program seeks to stem flooding issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, some Panama City residents can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Within the next two months, 21 homeowners could sell their homes to the city for market value. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is funding the buy-out program through Community […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Sept. 14

River: Catfish, a few bass and shellcracker. Bay: Redfish, black drum and a few trout. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277.
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach issues boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Lightening struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass Saturday morning which caused a water main break in Panama City Beach. A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the following areas: All residents at 84 through 166 Hombre Circle All residents at 153 Grand Heron Drive All residents […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy