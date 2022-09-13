ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year.

The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase in pet owners looking to surrender their pets.

Many turn to the organization because they are a no-kill shelter. Due to this, they are always close to or at capacity and need funds to continue to operate. Another challenge they are facing is the rise in the cost of food and medicine.

“We don’t recieve government funds and rely heavily on donations made by our community. We understand times may be tough for everyone else. All we ask is that if someone has $5 to spare this month, they consider donating it to the Valley Animal Center. We need help now.”

-Rob Piccolo Valley Animal Center Executive Director

Those interested in making a donation to Valley Animal Center can visit their website at valleyanimal.org .

