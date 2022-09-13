Read full article on original website
County to Hold Information Session on Foster Parenting
An upcoming information session will provide residents with details about how to become a foster parent. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Sept. 21. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Choosing to become a foster parent...
Councilmembers Hear Update On Thrive 2050; Elrich Urges Disapproval
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council received an update on a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive Montgomery 2050, a plan to guide the county for the next three decades. Residents had a lukewarm response to the plan, according to consultants hired to lead the review. On Wednesday,...
McKnight Addresses Questions About Kid Museum Contract
Last week, the Board of Education (BOE) awarded a $2.37 million dollar contract to the Kid Museum, a Bethesda-based local non-profit specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] programs. The decision came under fire from The Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a local watchdog group. The group charged nepotism...
Tell Your Physician If You Have Long COVID Symptoms, Officials Advise
People should talk to their physicians if they have symptoms of long COVID, officials advise. “Yes, if you are experiencing long COVID symptoms you absolutely should talk to your physician,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, before the county council this week. He said there is increasing interest within the medical community in trying to identify those with long COVID.
MCPS Will Provide Gun Education at High School Assemblies
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), in partnership with the County State’s Attorney’s Office and police, will offer high school students gun education lessons at assemblies this upcoming fall. “Students will be provided with information on the law and consequences if broken, strategies for youth to solve problems without...
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 15, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Sept. 15 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hispanic Heritage Month: Montgomery College’s Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff celebration is today at 6: 00 p.m. at Cultural Arts Center at Montgomery College’s Takoma Park/Silver Spring Campus, located at 7995 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring.
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrates Contributions of County’s Growing Community
Hispanic Heritage Month — recognizing the many contributions and diverse cultures of Hispanics in the U.S. — is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In 1968, Congress authorized President Lyndon B. Johnson to issue an annual proclamation designating National Hispanic Heritage Week. Two decades later, lawmakers extended the length of the celebration to a month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
B-CC High School in Lockdown Following Reports of Student With Weapon
No gun was found at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. The lockdown is lifted, and students will be let out at the regular early dismissal time, according to Montgomery County Police. ——————————————————- Bethesda-Chevy Chase...
New CEO Wants Metro to be Successful and ‘Boring’
The new CEO of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority sat down with legislators from the D.C. area to ask for their partnership in helping making the transit system so boring that no one talks about it. “Boring means we are very effective,” said Randy Clarke during the monthly meeting of...
No Weapon Found at B-CC High; School Dismissed on Time
Responding to a call from a student’s parent who said another student might have a gun, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning. At 9:55 a.m. B-CC administration received a call from the parent, and the school went into lockdown two minutes later. The student made a...
Region Pushes for More Electric Vehicles on Area Roads
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) hopes to have more electric vehicles on D.C. area roads in the near future. At its meeting Wednesday, the board of directors adopted a resolution to establish an electric vehicle deployment clearinghouse and an electric vehicle deployment working group. As of 2020, this...
Montgomery College Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month
Montgomery College kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday evening with “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”. The Cultural Arts Center at the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus vibrated to the rhythm of salsa and bachata dances. Students also performed hits from Latin artists like Shakira and Selena Quintanilla. Montgomery College...
Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking Between Forest Glen and Silver Spring
Sept. 17 – 18 Regular Single-Tracking. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. More information regarding metrorail work can be found on the WMATA website here.
Poolesville Day Festival Set for Saturday
The 30th Annual Poolesville Day Festival is being held this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community event – a regular tradition for residents – will have musical guests, as well as representation from various county organizations and departments according to the event website. .
New flip’d by IHOP Location to Open Tuesday in Downtown Silver Spring
A new location of flip’d by IHOP – a subchain of the popular breakfast food restaurant – will open Tuesday in downtown Silver Spring, the company announced this week. The franchise will welcome its first customers beginning at 6 a.m. The first 100 people in line will receive a free flip’d original pancake bowl, which includes four buttermilk pancakes.
Wheaton Gets Ready to Host 6th Annual Arts Parade and Festival Next Sunday
The sixth annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Walk with us – artists, friends, neighbors, and community groups as we ‘Parade the Triangle’ through Wheaton’s town center to our new town plaza on Reedie Drive,” the festival website reads.
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
MyMCM has partnered with the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame to feature high school athletes from all across the county every week. This week’s featured athlete is cross county runner Leah Stephens from Good Counsel High School in Olney. As Leah Stephens finished the first mile at this...
Takoma Park Farmer’s Market Pie Contest Returns this Sunday
Takoma Park welcomes back its annual Farmers Market Pie Contest this Sunday Sept. 18. The event will take place on Laurel Avenue featuring about 50 pies made with seasonal ingredients found at the Takoma Park Farmers’ market. This year’s contest comes with some changes. Previously, only amateur bakers were...
Fans Celebrate Local Hero Frances Tiafoe
Last Monday, Frances Tiafoe shocked the tennis world with a stunning upset of legend Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in New York. Fast forward 11 days later, Tiafoe was back home getting a day named after him. Friday afternoon at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park,...
