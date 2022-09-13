ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI
Kentwood, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police searching for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active search is underway for a man police say allegedly kidnapped and shot at a woman Saturday in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Police Department says Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, 26, forced a 29-year-old woman from her home at gunpoint on Taft Court around 6 a.m. Saturday. They both got into a white Chevy Malibu and Cummings transported her to an undisclosed home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

