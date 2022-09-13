Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland. Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds...
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
Former Kent Co. deputy pleads not guilty in alleged August assault case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of assaulting a man at a Lansing area rest stop while he was off-duty entered a “not guilty” plea in district court Thursday morning. Marcelo Aranda of Allendale faces one count of assault and battery...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
One dead, two hurt after crash at Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal crash closed Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street in Kent County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say at least one person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the...
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
18-year-old girl critically injured after rollover crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old girl is critically injured after a rollover crash on US-131 Sunday evening. Police say the driver, a Grand Rapids native, lost control of the car and hit a guard rail. The force of the crash caused her to be ejected from the vehicle.
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
One hurt after shooting in Kentwood; Police take three people into custody following standoff
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was hurt after a shooting incident in Kentwood Thursday morning. Law enforcement was called out to a home near the intersection of 56th Street at Kelekent Ave to investigate a possible shooting. One person showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot...
'Not just a statistic': Drowning victim helping dozens with organ donation, mother fighting for change
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A woman who lost her daughter to a drowning in South Haven earlier this summer, is honoring her memory through beach safety awareness, saying she won't let her daughter just become a statistic. The young victim is also now giving back even after her death,...
Police searching for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active search is underway for a man police say allegedly kidnapped and shot at a woman Saturday in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Police Department says Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, 26, forced a 29-year-old woman from her home at gunpoint on Taft Court around 6 a.m. Saturday. They both got into a white Chevy Malibu and Cummings transported her to an undisclosed home.
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly...
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
$250k in damages after car crashes into used car dealership's parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash at a used car dealership's parking lot over the weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to several vehicles. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a single car, driven by an individual who is now in custody. It is still...
Grand Rapids native and frontman of Bob Brock & the B-tones dies at 78
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert James Brock, the lead of popular West Michigan Polka band Bob Brock & the B-tones, has died at 78 years old. Brock, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by family, his obituary reads. Brock played the saxophone, trumpet,...
'I'm appalled.' | Mother of teen injured in Burger King assault reacts to customer not being charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges were filed against a customer who Wyoming police say assaulted two teenage employees at Burger King. Kent County prosecutor, Chris Becker, announced the decision Friday morning during a news conference. The alleged assault happened Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Burger King on 28th...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office needs help looking for missing 20-year-old man
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they look for Nathaniel Duvall Brown, who has been missing for two days. His family and friends say they last had contact with him Thursday evening on September 8 at around 9:30 p.m. Born...
