Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in Mesa
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. No charges...
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road. George said the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. Updated: 6...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man shot under a bridge Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot underneath a bridge near 20th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Police say they originally got a call about a shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they...
AZFamily
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise
The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
AZFamily
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
New technology helps Arizona cows stay healthy
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. No charges...
AZFamily
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
AZFamily
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
AZFamily
Four dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four individuals are dead after various overnight shootings that happened across the Valley. Police are investigating each shooting. Phoenix police found a man and a woman shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood backyard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened overnight near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the backyard of the house. Both died at the scene. No suspects have been identified.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
AZFamily
Expect ‘simulated gunfire, controlled explosions’ during military training near Phoenix, Peoria this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you see or hear military activity over the next few days in the Phoenix area, chances are it’s simply a training exercise. Members of the U.S. Army are taking part in simulated combat training in parts of Phoenix and Peoria all week, from Monday until Friday.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the East Valley on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a crash occurred on [..]
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a minivan Monday night in Phoenix. Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian hit at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road and arrived to find a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Comments / 3