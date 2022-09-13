Read full article on original website
Grant Blvd. apartment catches fire; people threw rocks to alert person inside, dispatchers said
Syracuse, N.Y. — People outside an Eastwood apartment building Friday threw rocks at windows to get the attention of a person inside as the outside wall of the building burned, according to 911 dispatches. A person passing by the two-story building at 429 Grant Blvd. reported the flames at...
Solvay man robbed gas station and bank two days apart, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Solvay man was arrested Monday after police identified him as the suspect in two robberies in DeWitt. Isaiah Richardson, 25, was walking on Park Avenue in Syracuse with a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun when he was arrested Monday, according to a news release from DeWitt police.
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
UPDATE: Onondaga County mows lawns, investigates burglaries at vacated homes on Burnet Road in Clay
Onondaga County has reportedly mowed the overgrown lawns and weeds at numerous vacant properties it owns along Burnet Road in Clay. Residents and county officials confirmed that with WAER News. We reported Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of more than two dozen properties acquired by the county to expand the adjacent White Pine Commerce Park. County Executive Ryan McMahon offered this brief explanation on the activity in the neighborhood.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show
(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park hits new heights in 20th season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park just concluded its 20th summer season. Nearly 2,900 people attended “Macbeth” in June and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in August at the Thornden Park Amphitheatre. John Triana and Lucy Purnine gave sizzling performances in the leading roles of Macbeth...
Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
Festa Italiana comes to downtown Syracuse September 16th through 18th
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the 24th year, Festa Italiana will take over downtown Syracuse from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18. The main attractions this year are a Bocce Ball tournament, a charity meatball challenge, live entertainment, and a whole lot of Italian food, organizers said. Specifically, live...
