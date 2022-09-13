1 in hospital after Graham officers called multiple times about shots fired, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after Graham officers received multiple calls about shots being fired on Monday, according to the Graham Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the GPD responded to a call reporting shots heard in the area of East Gilbreath Street near Ray Street.

There was also a report of a vehicle that crashed in the area with no one in it.

Officers got another call from the 300 block of Albright Avenue from someone saying they had been shot at.

There were additional reports of a vehicle that looked like it had been shot and was found on East Harden Street.

A person who was shot arrived at the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation thus far has determined that all of these reported calls are connected to a single incident that appears to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the GPD via Burlington/Graham Communications at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

