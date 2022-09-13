ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

Troopers on scene of fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning near mile marker 181 on I-95 south in Dillon County. It appears that a tractor-trailer caught fire. Troopers aren’t reporting injuries at this time. Traffic is backed up for several miles. One...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence County, SC
Accidents
Florence, SC
Accidents
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating after home hit with several bullets in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a home was hit with several bullets in Dillon. Photos show the window and door of the home hit this past weekend on Stafford Court in Dillon. Officers say an 83-year-old woman was in the home at the time. Officials say...
DILLON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Csx Transportation#Traffic Accident#North Dargan Streets#The Florence Police Dept
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMBF

Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County. Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378. The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy