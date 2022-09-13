Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
wpde.com
Troopers on scene of fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning near mile marker 181 on I-95 south in Dillon County. It appears that a tractor-trailer caught fire. Troopers aren’t reporting injuries at this time. Traffic is backed up for several miles. One...
Florence police release photos of truck possibly tied to deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck after a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning that resulted in the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash being “dragged or carried” several miles across the city. Police are searching for a 2014-2018 lifted Chevrolet Silverado with a chrome toolbox […]
WIS-TV
Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating after home hit with several bullets in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a home was hit with several bullets in Dillon. Photos show the window and door of the home hit this past weekend on Stafford Court in Dillon. Officers say an 83-year-old woman was in the home at the time. Officials say...
HCPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Highway 90; truck, home also hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the hand Sunday evening in an incident near Highway 90 that also resulted in bullets hitting a pickup truck and a house, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded at about 8:20 p.m. to the Sand Hill Lane area where officers talked to two people […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
wpde.com
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy losing his job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
Horry County Police Department seizes 10.5 kilos of drugs from Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway. Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD. Three guns and an […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night near the Loris area. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 71-year-old Gary Abrams of Loris was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. According to the...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating after body found near Scotland County store
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a body found behind a grocery store Tuesday morning on Highway 71 in the Maxton area of Scotland County as a homicide, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Officer. He added the body was found on the...
WMBF
Armed suspect wanted for Darlington County gas station robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Darlington County early Monday morning. According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Pine Ridge Refuel station after reports of an armed robbery. The report states a Black man wearing...
WMBF
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 kilograms of drugs have been taken off the streets in Horry County. Horry County Police Department received information from Homeland Security about an investigation of drug activity at a residence outside Conway off Highway 378. The investigation led HCPD Narcotics Unit to seize...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another...
wpde.com
Major drug bust in the Johnsonville community of Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s made several arrests just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning during a drug bust in the Johnsonville community of the county, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. He said they intend to put a dent in drug activities in...
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
Downed power line caused by crash shuts down Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 90 in Horry County was shut down Monday morning because of a downed power line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The line came down following a crash that happened about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Robert Edge Parkway, the SCHP said. Initially, power […]
Comments / 1