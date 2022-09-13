Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
myqcountry.com
NWMSU Board of Regents outlines presidential preferences
With a search firm hired the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has now approved its prospectus to give to the firm in its search for a new President. Board of Regents Chair John Moore says the prospectus is made to convey to candidates and the search firm the type of candidate the board is searching for.
farmerpublishing.com
East Atchison celebrating Fall Homecoming
The Fairfax candidates and attendants for the East Atchison Fall Homecoming Royalty include, from left to right: front row – queen and king candidates Natalie Hedlund, Charlie Litherbury, Braden Graves, and Kierra McDonald; and back row – attendants Kendal Straub, Trent Kingery, Collin Hedlund, and Jasey Smith. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
Health department inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food businesses through the month of August. Inspection date: August 3, follow-up inspection. Criticals: Meats from Hyatt processing were owners personal meats, but were removed. Non-criticals: No dust buildup above food, product up off of floor, hand-sink signage and paper towels...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
kmaland.com
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Update on Page County Inmate Death
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
myqcountry.com
Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Nodaway Valley head football coach reinstated after hours-long discussion
GREENFIELD, Iowa — An hours-long school board meeting ended in with the Nodaway Valley football coach being reinstated on Wednesday. Earlier this month, head coach Seth Comly was placed on administrative leave, causing several community members to reach out to KCCI. The decision didn't come without pushback from other...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized after car strikes embankment
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Tara Lee Lord, 41, Hiawatha, was northbound on Edwards Road approximately one half mile south of 214th Road. The car drifted off...
kmaland.com
Name released of Page County Jail inmate who died from medical condition
(Clarinda) -- Page County law enforcement have released the name of the county jail inmate who died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the inmate has been identified as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says an autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office revealed the inmate died of natural causes due to a medical episode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Fremont County Sheriff's Impound Auction
Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin AistropeDate:Thursday, September 29, 2022Time:5:30 …
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
Comments / 0