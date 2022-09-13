ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
County
Tulsa County, OK
News On 6

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'

Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
news9.com

Tulsa Police Chief Says Department Faces Staff Shortages, Increase In Violent Crimes

The Tulsa Police Department is dealing with staffing shortages at the same time our city is seeing an increase in violence, according to Chief Wendell Franklin. Franklin said the community has become not only more aggressive with each other but against Tulsa Police Officers as well. Franklin said there have been 55 homicides in the city of Tulsa so far this year as compared to last year's total of 64.
TULSA, OK
KWCH.com

Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas

CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
CANEY, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy