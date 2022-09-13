Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments. Police say they received a call about a shooting or stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived,...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
fox7austin.com
Hit-and-run crash in downtown Austin leaves man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin. The hit-and-run crash happened on east 7th Street near Red River shortly before 2 a.m. The Austin Police Department says they responded and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County...
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
APD searches for robbery suspect, asks for public help
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for public assistance in identifying a robbery suspect from a Sept. 7 incident.
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
fox7austin.com
APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests
AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
KWTX
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
CBS Austin
No injuries in two-vehicle crash that causes vehicle to flip overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash between two vehicles causes one of them to flip late Thursday night in South Austin. The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Brodie Lane at West US Hwy 290 service road. CBS Austin was told one car allegedly didn't see a red light...
Austin woman attacked and robbed as 'jugging' turns violent, police seek suspects
Two suspects followed a woman home after she withdrew money from a bank last Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas, then violently attacked her on her front porch and stole her purse full of cash, the Austin Police Department said. It's the latest example of "jugging" in the capital of Texas,...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
APD: Suspects followed woman home from bank, attacked her for money
Austin police are searching for two suspects who followed a woman home and attacked her in front of her house Friday afternoon after she withdrew money from a northwest Austin bank.
CBS Austin
Siblings killed in Marble Falls following domestic disturbance, man in custody
The Marble Falls Police Department says two people were shot and killed early Tuesday morning following a domestic disturbance and one man is in custody. Police say they received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Cedar Drive near Ash Drive around 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene...
Comments / 11