fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
fox7austin.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments. Police say they received a call about a shooting or stabbing at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived,...
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
fox7austin.com

Hit-and-run crash in downtown Austin leaves man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin. The hit-and-run crash happened on east 7th Street near Red River shortly before 2 a.m. The Austin Police Department says they responded and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County...
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
KVUE

Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
fox7austin.com

APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
KVUE

Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
