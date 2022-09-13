Read full article on original website
Chris Howell
3d ago
As if his dad wasn’t bad enough, now bring his spawn here? For what reason exactly?
covid19
3d ago
Is he bringing his own drugs or are the republicans supplying them
Doug Mastriano doesn’t call himself a Christian nationalist, but he gives it a platform
It’s one thing for Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano to appear at a rally with Donald Trump Jr., which will happen Friday in Chambersburg. Trump is, after all, the namesake of the man who has remade the Republican Party in his image over the past seven years, and who shows every sign of trying to extend his grip for at least a couple more.
Josh Shapiro Puts His Faith at the Center of Campaign Against Mastriano
Devoutly Jewish, he wants to persuade voters that his opponent’s Christian nationalism doesn’t represent the values of the state.
WGAL
WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
Fetterman commits to debate with Oz in October
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has committed to debating Dr. Mehmet Oz as a part of the race of the state's U.S. Senate seat that will be decided this November. According to a press release from Fetterman's campaign, the debate will take place on Oct. 25, two weeks before election...
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman to debate in October
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have agreed to hold a debate in October. Jon Delano, KDKA money and politics editor, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss this development and other key Pennsylvania races.
Fetterman and Oz target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
BLUE BELL, Pa. — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled a...
Debate compromise: News Talk looking for a yes from Shapiro for Debate
A local media outlet is offering gubernatorial candidates a compromise to a live face-to-face debate before November’s general election. With the back-and-forth going on in terms of a debate between the two candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania, NewsTalk 103.7FM, a local radio station, offered a compromise. Management of the...
wkok.com
Mastriano Calls Shapiro ‘Failure, Loser’ During Valley Stops
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano threw plenty of insults at his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro during campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. Mastriano called Shapiro ‘Chicken Man’ for declining to debate with him, “He runs from any media that ask him the hard questions....
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop
A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
pghcitypaper.com
How an anti-abortion bill in Pennsylvania could also undermine climate laws
This story was first published on Sept. 14 in Capital & Main. A bill that would end the right to an abortion in Pennsylvania is also threatening environmental regulations passed by the executive branch, local climate groups say. SB 106, a bill that was initially drafted to define rules for...
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
nextpittsburgh.com
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Fetterman defends abortion at Pennsylvania rally: 'Women are the reason we can win'
John Fetterman spoke at a campaign rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where he asked the crowd questions on health concerns after suffering a stroke earlier this year. He promised voters he would defend abortion and said "women are the reason we can win."Sept. 14, 2022.
Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election
Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
Bill introduced by GOP lawmaker would allow people to voluntary exclude themselves from alcohol purchases
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill recently introduced by a Pennsylvania lawmaker would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages. House Bill No. 2811 was introduced on September 9 by outgoing Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset), who ended his re-election campaign and announced his...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
