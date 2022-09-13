ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 21

Chris Howell
3d ago

As if his dad wasn’t bad enough, now bring his spawn here? For what reason exactly?

Reply(2)
14
covid19
3d ago

Is he bringing his own drugs or are the republicans supplying them

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fetterman commits to debate with Oz in October

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has committed to debating Dr. Mehmet Oz as a part of the race of the state's U.S. Senate seat that will be decided this November. According to a press release from Fetterman's campaign, the debate will take place on Oct. 25, two weeks before election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

Fetterman and Oz target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race

BLUE BELL, Pa. — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

Mastriano Calls Shapiro ‘Failure, Loser’ During Valley Stops

DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano threw plenty of insults at his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro during campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. Mastriano called Shapiro ‘Chicken Man’ for declining to debate with him, “He runs from any media that ask him the hard questions....
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#The Orchards Restaurant#Wilkes#U S Senate
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election

Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 43

Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Bill introduced by GOP lawmaker would allow people to voluntary exclude themselves from alcohol purchases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill recently introduced by a Pennsylvania lawmaker would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages. House Bill No. 2811 was introduced on September 9 by outgoing Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset), who ended his re-election campaign and announced his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy