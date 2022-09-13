Read full article on original website
John Knoop
2d ago
if your gonna tell people it's the biggest on project going , at least tell folks what it is , turns people off to hear half a story
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
Kroger in New Albany to close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7. "Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.
WLKY.com
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wdrb.com
INDOT shows major improvements coming to US 31 in Sellersburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg. The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday. The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety...
spectrumnews1.com
Record low commercial vacancy rates leave one business owner in a tough situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacancy rates for commercial real estate in and around Louisville are at record lows and that’s causing headaches for business owners who need to move. Blinds Direct must move out of their current location by the end of the year. A lack of properties and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
Fund for Arts: $2.8 million grant going toward 28 local arts institutions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fund for the Arts (FFTA) announced the recipients of its 2023 Sustaining Impact Grant (SIG). A total investment of $2.8 million was made in 28 local arts institutions. “A cornerstone of our mission at Fund for the Arts is generating resources that invest in and support...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
Looking for work? Louisville airport hosting job fair at Hilton Garden Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is searching for new employees to join their expanding team. The airport is hosting a job fair on Sept. 14 for both full and part time positions. If hired, you could earn up to $21 an hour. The fair is...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
New ordinance for rental properties in Louisville put on pause by Metro council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Council is pushing pause on an ordinance that would create a new online registry for rental properties. The registry would make contact information for rental property owners available for anyone to see and would ensure all rental properties are periodically inspected. There is an...
Give for Good Louisville: More than $7 million raised in just 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a historic donation spree, Give for Good Louisville raised over $7 million for charities in Kentucky. According to their website, over 21,000 donors contributed to 550+ organizations. The top 10 most donated to organizations are:. Metro United Way. Louisville Collegiate School. Virginia Chance School, Inc.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
