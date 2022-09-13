Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
East Peoria Mayor John Kahl highlights past term in campaign announcement
Mayor John Kahl is seeking a second term leading the city of East Peoria. At an announcement event on Friday, Kahl highlighted accomplishments of his first term, including creation of a five-year capital plan, fostering positive relationships with Peoria across the river and securing millions in grants. “I want to...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
wglt.org
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
1470 WMBD
Teachers Union, PPS reach tentative deal
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
wglt.org
McLean County could start billing for mental health treatments and outsource triage center operations
McLean County's walk-in crisis facility could soon be under new management and bring in additional revenue for the county. The McLean County Board will consider a contract on Thursday with the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS) to run the triage center in Bloomington, starting in November. The county has been operating the facility since it opened in March 2020.
wcbu.org
Thomas sues to strike Peoria County auditor referendum from November ballot
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas is suing to remove the question about the future of her office from the November ballot. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Peoria County, Thomas and citizen Karrie Alms allege the ballot resolution was illegally filed with the Election Commission four days after the statutory deadline.
Central Illinois Proud
Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
wcbu.org
Bringing the hospital home: How OSF HealthCare's 'Digital Hospital' is offering an alternative to admission
Denny Gravat has lived in Peoria on and off his entire life. When he was younger, the 63-year-old played hockey and raced stock cars. And he ran a home remodeling business for three decades. That physically active lifestyle has taken a toll on his body. Denny suffers from memory problems...
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders
Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
1470 WMBD
Ameren plans new Peoria high voltage transmission tower
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still a few years off, but Ameren is planning a project officials say will improve electric reliability in the Peoria area. Ameren held a series of public meetings between Tuesday and Wednesday to gather input on a proposed new 138 kilovolt transmission tower planned that would connect the Alta and Pioneer substations.
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
1470 WMBD
Health Department: Social media claims about local McDonald’s are false
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a saying often used in jest along the lines of “Never let facts get in the way of a good story.”. The Peoria City/County Health Department is refuting a recent Facebook post suggesting multiple health code violations at the McDonalds on Knoxville. They...
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
1470 WMBD
Oktoberfest returns to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Oktoberfest gets underway Friday evening on the Riverfront with German and Austrian food and music, and of course…BEER!. Throughout the weekend there’ll be log-sawing contests, dancing and a lot of guys in Lederhosen. For a list of Oktoberfest entertainment and activities through...
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Central Illinois Proud
Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
Central Illinois Proud
How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
wglt.org
Normal Town Council member says balance between freedom and regulation is tricky
The senior member of the Normal Town Council says it's reasonable that revisions to the town's sign ordinance will attract some heat, noting there are competing interests to balance. "Some people will interpret that as an infringement on free speech. Some people will interpret that as an infringement on the...
