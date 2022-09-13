ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Lt. Governor candidate fires back at DeSantis Campaign over dictator comments

By Dave Elias
 3 days ago

We’re now less than two months away from the November General Election and Charlie Crist’s running mate has come under fire from the DeSantis campaign.

However Karla Hernandez is firing back during a swing through deep red Southwest Florida.

A recent Hernandez ad depicts the school teacher and union representative standing at a chalkboard defining the word dictator.

The candidate lieutenant governor is referring to republican governor Ron DeSantis whom she accused of banning books, censoring teachers and taking away women’s freedom.

Her ad comes after the DeSantis campaign attacked her last week accusing her of praising former Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro.

“I did not praise Fidel Castro and I hope that you show the tweet that I put out in 2016,” Hernandez responded.

Her 2016 tweet after Castro’s death said, “A political figure dies at 90. Most in Miami rejoice, many in Cuba mourn.” Hernandez was born and raised in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0W1Y_0hu9AWOa00

“The reality is that I was out in the streets banging pots and pans and celebrating the fact that Fidel Castro had died,” Hernandez recalled.

She continued by saying, “For him to try and say that I am anything other than a person that cares about democracy and lifting our communities is laughable.”

When asked what she wanted to focus on if elected in November she first responded to education.

“I am a teacher but also women’s rights. It’s not okay that my daughter who is 8 years old has less rights today than I’ve had for the majority of my life,” Hernandez noted.

Many LGBTQ students in SWFL have said they feel attacked after being told they need to fill out special forms to be addressed by their appropriate pronouns and gender affirming names.

“There is a lot of fear mongering happening with this campaign on the DeSantis side. We serve people who have rights and live in families that love them and want to protect them,” Hernandez responded.

Her visit to SWFL comes the same day US Senator Lindsey Graham proposed a nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks, the same as Florida’s current law.

“We’re seeing a regression in our country, specifically here in the state of Florida. When we have a governor that does not have any exceptions for rape or incest we’re going to protect women” Hernandez said.

It was nearly all women who turned out to support her Tuesday during stops in Naples and Cape Coral.

