Rockford, IL

$6 a gallon? A look at what locals are paying for milk

By Jim Hagerty
 3 days ago

A gallon of Prairie Farms 2% milk, seen here on Sept. 13, 2022, was selling for $5.99 at Schnucks supermarket in Rockford, Illinois. PHOTO: JIM HAGERTY

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If the price of gasoline hasn’t been high enough, what locals are paying for a gallon of milk at some of the area’s best-known grocery stores could also put a dent in pocketbooks across the Rockford region.

A gallon of top-brand 2-percent milk is selling for around $6, local prices show.

At Rockford’s Meijer and Schnucks, for example, Prairie Farms 2-percent reduced fat milk sells for $5.99. With tax, that’s north of $6 out the door.

Walmart sells the same product for $5.68, $.31 cheaper, but still about half of what all three stores are asking for their house brands.

Biden admin warns higher gas prices could return this winter

Meijer’s branded milk was selling for $2.76 per gallon Tuesday, Schnucks was getting $2.99, and Walmart’s “Great Value” milk was priced at $2.96.

Retailers say price differences between top brands and proprietary products are common across the board. In short, top-brands cost merchants more, and those costs are passed along to consumers. Their proprietary counterparts are usually less expensive. And, in many cases, the differences between them are negligible if they exist at all.

“It’s the same milk,” said Ernesto Rivera, owner of Rivera’s Fresh Market in Rockford. “(With branded milk), you are paying for the marketing and the name.”

According to Clover Farms Dairy , of Reading, Pennsylvania, there are three ways milk is brought to the market. The first involves a dairy that manufactures its own milk and sells it to retailers. This usually comes with a premium for stores and, ultimately, their customers. In other words, there’s often not a lot of margin in a premium brand.

A dairy that wholesales to retailers may also offer “private-label” milk, which is a single formula it sells to other companies and puts the other companies’ branding on it.

“Co-packing” happens when a dairy manufactures, packages, and labels milk for a client using a proprietary formula that belongs to the client.

“Some co-packers perform limited operations and require the client to provide all ingredients,” Clover Farms says on its website. “Others offer purchasing services for ingredients, as well as shipping and logistics operations.”

What consumers pay for milk can also depend on how a retailer buys it and its cost of doing business. Stores that buy in large quantities can usually get a volume discount, savings they can choose to pass along to their customers.

Janesville-based Woodman’s, known for volume buying and keeping its overhead down, on Tuesday was selling a gallon of Prairie Farms 2-percent milk for $3.89 at its Rockford store, more than $2 cheaper than Schnucks and Meijer.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a gallon of milk in the United States is currently $4.25, up 12.68% from last year. In 2021, the average price was $3.57.

What are you currently paying for a gallon of milk? Send us a message and let us know.

Comments / 9

Trish Weyl Fowler
3d ago

No the dairy farmers do not benefit from the high prices of Milk . They are closer to the bottom of the pay

Reply
4
 

