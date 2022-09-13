ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

Callaway receives $1 million for road repairs

By Jake Holter
 3 days ago

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The state legislature granted the city of Callaway $1 million for roadway repairs.

City manager Ed Cook said the city is still behind since Hurricane Michael.

This money will go to paving projects that stretch longer distances.

The city will use a recent road study to determine the highest priorities.

“We’ll be looking at major arterials and collectors on the front side,” Cook said. “We do have some right now that are in need of some definite repairs and by focusing on the arterials and collectors we’ll be able to serve a larger population of the city that are trying to move from Point A to Point B.”

The proposed list will need to be presented to the city commission for approval. Cook hopes construction can start in about six months.

WMBB

WMBB

