Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: PT will be a great Chaffee County Commissioner

P.T. Wood is the Chaffee County Commissioner candidate for all of us who care about our quality of life, our recreation opportunities, and a vigorous balanced economy with attainable housing. This amazing place drew us all here and this amazing place needs a Commissioner with the skills to innovate sustainable solutions for our economy and natural resources.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee BoCC Cancels Sept. 20 Session, Continue Alpine West Major Subdivision Public Hearing

Among the items covered during the Sept. 13 session of the ChaffeeBoard of County Commissioners (BoCC) theBoCC made the decision to cancel its Sept. 20 regular meeting. There were only a few items on the agenda, and those items have been transferred to other meeting agendas. The next session of the Chaffee BoCC is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation Seeking New board Members

This week, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation announced that it is seeking two additional members, and a youth liaison, for its board of directors for terms starting in 2023. The foundation also announced that Aaron Roth has joined its board of directors. Roth is currently the Associate Regional Director...
LEADVILLE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

BV School Board appoints new director, adjusts CCHS attendance expectations

During their September 12 meeting, the Buena Vista Board of Education appointed Olivia Bartlett to fill the open seat for District D, previously held by Nancy Best. After reviewing the four letters of interest they received, the board discussed the candidates briefly. “She has a vested interest in helping BV...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Government
County
Chaffee County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite

Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
COLORADO STATE
#Workforce Housing#A House Party#Office Of Housing
KKTV

Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years

After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.

