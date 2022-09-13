Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: PT will be a great Chaffee County Commissioner
P.T. Wood is the Chaffee County Commissioner candidate for all of us who care about our quality of life, our recreation opportunities, and a vigorous balanced economy with attainable housing. This amazing place drew us all here and this amazing place needs a Commissioner with the skills to innovate sustainable solutions for our economy and natural resources.
Chaffee BoCC Cancels Sept. 20 Session, Continue Alpine West Major Subdivision Public Hearing
Among the items covered during the Sept. 13 session of the ChaffeeBoard of County Commissioners (BoCC) theBoCC made the decision to cancel its Sept. 20 regular meeting. There were only a few items on the agenda, and those items have been transferred to other meeting agendas. The next session of the Chaffee BoCC is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4.
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation Seeking New board Members
This week, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation announced that it is seeking two additional members, and a youth liaison, for its board of directors for terms starting in 2023. The foundation also announced that Aaron Roth has joined its board of directors. Roth is currently the Associate Regional Director...
BV School Board appoints new director, adjusts CCHS attendance expectations
During their September 12 meeting, the Buena Vista Board of Education appointed Olivia Bartlett to fill the open seat for District D, previously held by Nancy Best. After reviewing the four letters of interest they received, the board discussed the candidates briefly. “She has a vested interest in helping BV...
“Curtis to Colorado” scholarship fundraiser concert features Zhu Wang on Sept. 27
The Walden Chamber Music Society (WCMS) has announced its “Curtis to Colorado” scholarship fundraiser concert be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Salida SteamPlant. The Society is presenting award-winning pianist Zhu Wang who is represented by Young Concert Artists. Zhu Wang appears by special...
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
Golden retriever found months after going missing in rural Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone. Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years
After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
