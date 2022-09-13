$30-$35 Riders depart on their respective routes between 7:30-9:30am. Pre-ride check-in starts at 7:30am. This event features a variety of distances & routes, including the Little Traverse Wheelway & the Tunnel of Trees. On the Little Traverse Wheelway route, which is a paved off-road trail, riders can select 14- or 30-mile routes. Three road routes, all utilizing the Tunnel of Trees, are available in 20-, 45-, & 60-mile distances. Helmets are required. Registration is $30 adults, $20 for kids 6-12, & free for children five & under. All fees increase by $5 for same-day registrations. 231-526-2151.

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO