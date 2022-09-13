ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Peter Geye Event

Peter will celebrate his new book "Ski Jumpers." RSVP: 231-347-1180.
PETOSKEY, MI
Leland Musical Arts Celebration

JUBILATIONS! The performance will feature work by Gipps, Beethoven, Dvorak & Bizet. Featuring: Dr. Mezraq Ramli & The Leland Chamber Consort Music Director: Dr. Eric Allen; Guest Conductor: Dr. Martha Placeres.
LELAND, MI
Ann Voskamp Event

Enjoy a meet & greet with C.S. Lewis Festival keynote author Ann Voskamp. Ann is the author of New York Times bestsellers "The Broken Way," "The Greatest Gift," "Unwrapping the Greatest Gift," & "One Thousand Gifts: A Dare to Live Fully Right Where You Are."
PETOSKEY, MI
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Group

Learn skills for managing difficult emotions, mindfulness, coping skills for distress tolerance & skills for setting boundaries with others. Group limited to 10 people. Register: 231-846-4495.
CADILLAC, MI
32nd Annual Harbor Springs Cycling Classic

$30-$35 Riders depart on their respective routes between 7:30-9:30am. Pre-ride check-in starts at 7:30am. This event features a variety of distances & routes, including the Little Traverse Wheelway & the Tunnel of Trees. On the Little Traverse Wheelway route, which is a paved off-road trail, riders can select 14- or 30-mile routes. Three road routes, all utilizing the Tunnel of Trees, are available in 20-, 45-, & 60-mile distances. Helmets are required. Registration is $30 adults, $20 for kids 6-12, & free for children five & under. All fees increase by $5 for same-day registrations. 231-526-2151.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

