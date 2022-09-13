ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Railroad union votes to authorize strike that could hammer economy

One of the unions representing rail workers said Wednesday that its members rejected a proposed deal with rail carriers and voted to move forward with a strike that could have severe consequences for the U.S. economy. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a statement saying that roughly...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Salon

Sanders fights for rail workers as strike looms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
POLITICO

Two Plains-state Republicans warned of the potentially disastrous effects of a railroad strike: "If rail shuts down, our entire agricultural system shuts down."

Jerry Moran threatened "congressional intervention" if agreement could not be reached in labor negotiations. What's happening: Senate Republicans are imploring labor unions and the railroad industry to come to an agreement in the face of a possible strike that could upend critical supply chains, and further the current global food crisis.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#North Dakotans#The White House#Unions#Republicans
bloomberglaw.com

Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal

Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Biden announces tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal early Thursday morning to avert a nationwide rail strike that threatened to disrupt large swaths of the energy sector. Any accord would have to be ratified by freight rail union members, who have been demanding concessions on overscheduling and sick time. The deal calls for a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers through the 2020-2024 period, according to a press release from the Association of American Railroads.
LABOR ISSUES
FOXBusiness

Biden champions rail deal as 'big win for America'

President Biden called the tentative deal struck Thursday by his administration that averted a rail strike a "big win for America." The agreement was announced early Thursday morning after 20 hours of intensive negotiating between the White House and freight rail companies and unions representing thousands of rail workers. A...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
960 The Ref

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged...
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy