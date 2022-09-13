Read full article on original website
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
FOXBusiness
Railroad union votes to authorize strike that could hammer economy
One of the unions representing rail workers said Wednesday that its members rejected a proposed deal with rail carriers and voted to move forward with a strike that could have severe consequences for the U.S. economy. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a statement saying that roughly...
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
Senate Republicans want Congress to step in and prevent a nationwide rail strike that could hammer the economy
The US Chamber of Commerce estimates that a shutdown of the nation's railroads would cost $2 billion a day.
Sanders fights for rail workers as strike looms
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."
CNBC
Deadline to avoid a national rail strike which could cost economy $2 billion a day is near
The Association of American Railroads has released a report projecting the economic impact of a nationwide railroad strike could be more than $2 billion a day. A cooling-off period for negotiations expires September 16, when unions can strike. Five of the 12 unions have reached voluntary agreements with the railroads.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Relief for Biden as US rail strike averted after late-night talks – live
President looking to avoid labor disputes before midterms – follow all the day’s politics news
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Railroad strike, and the economic damage it would cause, looms closer
A freight railroad strike, and the economic upheaval it could cause, is getting closer and closer to reality.
POLITICO
Two Plains-state Republicans warned of the potentially disastrous effects of a railroad strike: "If rail shuts down, our entire agricultural system shuts down."
Jerry Moran threatened "congressional intervention" if agreement could not be reached in labor negotiations. What's happening: Senate Republicans are imploring labor unions and the railroad industry to come to an agreement in the face of a possible strike that could upend critical supply chains, and further the current global food crisis.
Biden claims huge win for unions, and himself, in tentative rail deal
President Joe Biden proclaimed a huge win for rail workers and organized labor Thursday after his administration brokered a tentative deal with freight bosses on long-sought improvements in working conditions and averted a potentially disastrous strike.
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
bloomberglaw.com
Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal
Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
eenews.net
Biden announces tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike
President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal early Thursday morning to avert a nationwide rail strike that threatened to disrupt large swaths of the energy sector. Any accord would have to be ratified by freight rail union members, who have been demanding concessions on overscheduling and sick time. The deal calls for a 24 percent wage increase for rail workers through the 2020-2024 period, according to a press release from the Association of American Railroads.
FOXBusiness
Biden champions rail deal as 'big win for America'
President Biden called the tentative deal struck Thursday by his administration that averted a rail strike a "big win for America." The agreement was announced early Thursday morning after 20 hours of intensive negotiating between the White House and freight rail companies and unions representing thousands of rail workers. A...
Reactions to deal between U.S. railroads and unions
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. read more.
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day.
